MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/22 - 12/26

A better-than-expected read for fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) is adding fuel to hopes for a Santa Claus rally. But with thin trading volume, investors won’t really know if that rally will take shape until next week.

Either way, investors continue to climb the wall of worry that includes tariffs, inflation, jobs, and the potential bubble in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Much of this is due to the relative strength of the consumer, which will continue to be something to watch in 2026.

Next week will be another shortened trading week. Markets will be closed on Jan. 1. This is a time for many investors to step away, but the MarketBeat analysts will continue to stay on top of the stocks and stories moving the market. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Earnings season is the time when many companies announce share buyback activity. This week, Thomas Hughes highlighted five companies that have some of the most aggressive share buyback programs and why those buybacks may drive stock price growth in 2026.

How do you know when a dividend stock is a keeper? This week, Hughes highlighted three companies that are raising their dividends within an environment where analyst sentiment continues to be bullish, suggesting capital growth to go along with that dividend growth.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) had a strong earnings report, but DRI stock has pulled back since the report. Hughes explained why investors should view this as a strong buying signal based on strong technical signals as well as bullish sentiment from analysts and institutions.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a volatile stock in 2025, but Sam Quirke explained why the stock continues to have a bullish upside. In his latest article, Quirke explained why a recent failed pullback is likely to be the catalyst for the TSLA share price to move above $500.

Quirke was also examining the recent price action in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). The reminder to investors is that, in periods of consolidation, watch what analysts are signaling, which in this case suggests bullish upside for AMZN stock.

Articles by Chris Markoch

The S&P 500 has continued to make new highs. However, investors may want to watch the Russell 2000, which has been outpacing the market and could signal a surge in small-cap stocks. This week, Chris Markoch made a case for five small-cap stocks that could benefit as investors rotate out of big tech.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) has rallied from a recent sell-off. Markoch gave investors three reasons Palantir will continue to be an essential stock in the AI infrastructure trade.

It’s been a brutal year for beer stocks. However, a recent report from Goldman Sachs suggests that 2026 may be a time for beer to make a comeback. If that’s true, Markoch analyzed two brewers that could give investors a buzz in 2026.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Ryan Hasson also looked at small-cap stocks this week by pointing investors to MarketBeat’s list of the highest-rated small-cap stocks. Hasson highlighted the top five names on the list and explained the case for future growth.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has been one of the best-performing technology stocks of 2025. So, is the recent pullback a healthy pause or the first sign of a correction? Hasson argued for the buy-the-dip story based on technical signals and institutional conviction.

Articles by Leo Miller

Markets are expected to remain volatile in 2026. That's why buying stocks of dividend growers could be a smart strategy. This week, Leo Miller highlighted three companies that have aggressively raised their dividends and why each offers investors a reason to believe in capital growth that drives a higher total return.

On Dec. 22, three companies began trading as part of the S&P 500 Index. This stamp of approval generally gives stocks a short-term pop, but Miller explained why each company may give investors reasons for a solid growth story in 2026.

Space stocks have been strong performers in 2025, but three of these names have had strong insider selling in the last 30 days. Miller reminded investors that not all insider selling is equal, and that only one company may be sending a concerning signal.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Quantum computing stocks have given off a “hurry up and wait” vibe in 2025. That can frustrate traders, but it may give risk-tolerant investors an opportunity to accumulate shares on every pullback. This week, Nathan Reiff provided investors with several reasons to believe that D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) could be setting up investors for a strong 2026.

Precious metals have been one of the strongest trades in 2025, and that strength is spreading to mining stocks. This may be a case where bigger is better, and Reiff highlighted three large miners with attractive setups for 2026.

The oil sector has been on the opposite side of the commodities trade. However, Reiff noted that the weakness in oil may create an opportunity for contrarian, risk-tolerant investors. Read his article to understand why three energy stocks may be worth holding until oil reverses.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are ending the year on a bearish note. That may have some investors thinking about buying the dip in some Bitcoin stocks. Dan Schmidt explained why that may be a mistake for two notable crypto-linked stocks that carry risks because of their cryptocurrency exposure.

For many investors, the end of the year is a time to set goals for the following year. For investors who are resolving to take more profits in 2026, Schmidt offers up three stocks that look ripe for profit-taking as 2025 comes to an end.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

The “AI bubble” doom loop has been getting debunked this earnings season. Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) was the latest company to deliver results that showed high-bandwidth memory (HBM) demand extending well into the future. Jeffrey Neal Johnson wrote this week that Micron’s results also point to a more balanced revenue mix and pricing power that will boost earnings.

Johnson also pointed investors to a value disconnection with Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL). The company doesn’t get as many headlines as competitors in the emerging eVTOL sector, but Johnson pointed out that the company achieved a significant milestone that could vault it into the lead in 2026.

Many investors are hearing about sector rotation, which raises the question of what smart moves investors should make in 2026. Johnson put a spotlight on two ETFs that provide exposure to sectors likely to be part of a catch-up trade in 2026.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

In many cases, investors are better off ignoring headline noise. Jordan Chussler explained why that appeared to be the case for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ: CART), better known as Instacart. The company is the target of investigations into its pricing practices and transparency. However, investors have shrugged off the news and are instead focused on the company’s strong financials.

Oil stocks are down, but energy stocks tied to rising electricity prices had a strong year. This week, Chussler highlighted one exchange-traded fund (ETF) that allows investors to capitalize on the historic and multi-year trend of higher electricity prices.

