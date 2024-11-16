MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/11 - 11/15

Stocks turned negative for the week as the initial euphoria over a clear election outcome butts up against the reality of what the Trump trade actually looks like. Investors may also be taking some profits after the latest inflation readings showed that the Federal Reserve’s 2% target will remain elusive for some time. Adding fuel to that argument, Fed chair Jerome Powell suggested that a pause in rate cuts in December could be on the table.

However, even if investors have to settle for the lower corporate tax rates pledged by the Trump administration, that would be bullish for corporate earnings and likely for stocks. Speaking of earnings, investors will hear from many of the nation’s leading retailers next week. This comes on the heels of news that retail sales ticked up slightly in October. Investors will be paying close attention to the guidance these retailers offer about the upcoming holiday season.

The outlook for an end-of-year rally remains strong. The MarketBeat team of analysts will help point you to the stocks that can help you profit. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

Investors are trying to figure out what Donald Trump’s tariff policies will look like. But Jea Yu points out that the incoming administration will surely seek to bolster the U.S. supply chain for steel, semiconductors, and automobiles. With that in mind, Yu highlighted three “Made in America” stocks that investors should consider heading into 2025.

The chip sector remains volatile as companies jockey to fill the demand from companies looking to reduce their reliance on NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) chips. One of those companies is OpenAI, and Yu analyzes two chip stocks that are likely to benefit from OpenAI’s chip strategy.

Experienced investors know that the headline numbers of a company’s earnings report don’t matter as much as their future guidance. With that in mind, Yu highlights three stocks that have posted strong gains after posting strong results and raising their full-year guidance.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) is one of a select group of stocks that have seen their share price grow by over 200% in 2024. This week, Thomas Hughes analyzes the company that is leading the way in conversational AI and makes the case for why it will make triple-digit gains again in 2025.

Earnings season frequently triggers an overreaction that investors can profit from. Hughes believes that setup is emerging with monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY), which dropped over 10% after it delivered cautious but still bullish guidance. Hughes explains what’s happening with the stock and when they may consider getting involved.

The recent market selloff may have some investors fearing a larger correction. However, Hughes explains why the larger macroeconomic picture suggests the outlook for investors is bright, and he gives investors fundamental and technical reasons for why the S&P 500 may gain 20% before the current rally ends.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Cybersecurity stocks will continue to be a sector for investors to watch carefully in 2025. This week, Sam Quirke analyzed the recent surge in Zscaler Inc. (NYSE: ZS). The stock has lagged the market for most of the year, but is up 30% since September and analysts are bidding the stock higher in advance of the company’s earnings report in early December.

On the other hand, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) stock is up 70% in 2024. However, Quirke writes why, despite concerns about rising spending, many analysts are raising their price targets. If they’re right, this Magnificent 7 stock should continue to be a strong performer well into 2025.

The recent surge in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) may have you thinking the market is cornered on CRM stocks. But Quirke highlights a mid-cap competitor in the field, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), explaining why FRSH stock has been surging since its October earnings report and why the stock may offer an attractive entry point.

Articles by Chris Markoch

One of the hottest stocks this week was Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB), which delivered a strong earnings report highlighted by a record number of launches and a bullish backlog. Chris Markoch explains why Rocket Lab may be the right stock in the emerging space sector.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), positioned as a healthy energy drink alternative, faced distribution issues in 2024. Markoch wrote about Celsius' outlook, explaining that although the stock may still be overvalued after a weak earnings report, it still deserves to be on your 2025 watch list.

Bitcoin has soared to all-time highs on expectations of a crypto-friendly administration. An alternative to investing directly in Bitcoin may be to look at Bitcoin mining stocks like MARA Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), which has a strong correlation with BTC.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

The recent rally in equities is ideal for growth-hungry investors. But what about those investors who are at a point where generating income is the primary goal? For those investors, high-yield dividend stocks never go out of style. This week, Ryan Hasson analyzes three blue-chip stocks with high dividend yields that continue to deliver income for conservative, income-focused investors.

It's been a mixed year for industrial stocks, but the sector is expected to get a boost from lower corporate tax rates. Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT) may not be a household name, but it’s one investors should watch closely. It makes many of the key elements that data centers need—which fueled its share price growth of over 150% in 2024. Hasson explains why there’s likely to be more upside in 2025.

Hasson also analyzed the performance of Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST), which is up more than 30% in 2024. And as the stock reaches a new all-time high, Hasson makes the case for why investors may want to go long on COST stock.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been one of the hottest stocks since the U.S. presidential election. It’s a polarizing stock, but Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli explains why analysts and institutional investors believe Tesla offers real growth and, therefore, the stock is worth its premium value.

They say elections have consequences—but investors who believe that solar stocks will fall out of favor in a Trump administration may be wrong. That’s the thesis Osorio-Mazilli explores in his article about three solar stocks that may offer investors the opportunity for strong growth at low prices.

If you’re looking for more of a sure thing to emerge from the presidential election, Osorio-Mazilli highlights three trucking stocks that have posted strong gains since the election and may just be getting revved up.

Articles by Leo Miller

Special dividends are like an early Christmas for investors. These dividends occur outside of a company’s regular dividend schedule. They don’t happen all the time (that’s why they’re considered special), but some companies, like the three companies Leo Miller highlighted, have a history of delivering special dividends to shareholders.

Miller also wrote about a sensible alternative to investors who chase growth at any cost. This week, Miller analyzed three stocks that offer growth at a reasonable price (GARP) that currently look cheap compared to their prospects.

Penny stocks are notoriously volatile, but if you catch one in an uptrend, they can be very profitable. That’s the case with Globalstar Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT), which charged 53% higher after inking a deal with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). The mobile satellite services (MSS) company uses low earth orbit (LEO) satellites to focus on remote areas that are beyond standard cell coverage, which could make it a solid pick in the emerging space economy.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Nathan Reiff was also looking at the CRM market this week. As Reiff points out, this sector is expected to grow by nearly $70 billion between 2024 and 2029. Reiff explains why HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) may be able to compete with the industry leader, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM).

Reiff was also looking at three healthcare stocks currently threading the needle between risk and reward, which may allow them to outperform in 2025.

However, if slow and steady is not your preference, Reiff also wrote about three fast-growing stocks that analysts believe will still double in price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.