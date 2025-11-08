MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 - 11/07

Stocks sold off this week, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ index in line for the sharpest drop of around 5.4%. There are several factors behind the sell-off. First, valuation concerns are popping up as investors want to know when the payoff in artificial intelligence will emerge.

There’s also the continuing government shutdown, which is starting to have an impact on the broader economy, most notably in the airline sector. Additionally, in the absence of government data, investors received layoff news from Challenger & Christmas, which suggests the labor market may be weaker than expected.

All of this is happening at a time when stocks looked overvalued, so this may be a healthy pullback. That still doesn’t make it comfortable, especially if it begins to accelerate. The MarketBeat analysts can help you make sense of what’s happening and where the opportunities exist. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Many investors are buzzing about the Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock split announcement. However, Thomas Hughes explained why investors should pay attention to ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), which just authorized a 5-for-1 split of its own.

Hughes also wrote about why Onsemi (NASDAQ: ON) is uniquely positioned for growth and why this AI-driven supercycle could start delivering triple-digit gains to investors in the upcoming quarters.

It’s been a rough year for Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) investors. However, Hughes summarized the company’s recent earnings report, which showed that the turnaround plan executed by Brian Niccol is on track and could get SBUX stock brewing up gains in 2026.

Articles by Sam Quirke

There’s never a lack of news about Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), including this week’s vote on Elon Musk’s proposed $1 trillion pay package. Sam Quirke looked beyond noisy headlines and gave investors three reasons to believe TSLA stock could reach $500 by the end of November.

Speaking of breakout stocks, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is in a confirmed breakout after its strong third-quarter earnings report. Quirke pointed out why, aside from some short-term technical hurdles, there are many catalysts in place to sustain this rally.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) delivered another blowout earnings report. Despite this, PLTR stock is down for the week. Chris Markoch explained one reason behind the drop and why investors need to consider how Palantir is answering the most important question analysts are asking.

Markoch wrote this week, “When it comes to long-term growth in the stock market, cash is king” as an introduction to his article on three companies with a high free cash flow yield that is a solid predictor of future growth.

This week served as a good reminder that investors need to have strategies in place to combat volatility. One of those options is to buy safe and steady dividend payers, such as the three stocks that Markoch highlighted.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) may have been a company ahead of its time. However, Ryan Hasson observed that the company’s AI and machine learning approach to insurance is paying off. LMND stock is up 60% in 2025 and has a bullish setup that could lead to more upside.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has turned from a laggard to a leader after its strong Q3 earnings report. Hasson broke down the report and explained why investors may get a better entry point after such a strong move higher.

Before companies can monetize AI, the world will need the proper infrastructure. There are many ways that investors can play this trade, and Hasson provided five AI infrastructure stocks that are powering this transformation.

Articles by Leo Miller

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) delivered a strong earnings report that included a massive earnings beat. However, Leo Miller explained why the report may fail to give SPOT stock traction in the short term, and why patient investors may want to pay attention to the company’s ad-supported opportunity.

Miller also analyzed three stocks with heavy insider trading activity. Read why one stock is a buy, another a hold, and another a possible sell.

Earnings season is a time when many companies announce stock buyback programs. This action helps to increase shareholder value. Miller highlights three companies that have authorized a combined $8.5 billion in buybacks this earnings season.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) reports earnings next week. Quantum stocks offer significant long-term possibilities, but short-term uncertainty. Nathan Reiff presented three potential scenarios for investors that could come out of the report.

Dividend stocks can be good investments for income-oriented investors, but only if strong fundamentals back those dividends. This week, Reiff highlighted two companies where that’s the case, and one company that has fundamentals that suggest it may become a dividend payer soon.

Just when investors started to get FOMO about gold mining stocks, the spot price of gold has cooled off. Is the opportunity over, or just taking a break? Reiff analyzed the opportunity for three of the top gold mining stocks.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Many investors wouldn’t have had a recovery from U.S. automotive stocks on their 2025 bingo card. However, Dan Schmidt pointed out that Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are enjoying a nice rebound. Schmidt helps answer the next logical question: Can the rally last?

Sports betting is growing at a rapid rate. However, if investors are betting on the growth of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) and Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE: FLUT), the parent company of FanDuel, Schmidt explained why they may want to ask the prediction markets first.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) made headlines again as it announced it’s in early talks to acquire AI chip designer SambaNova Systems. Jeffrey Neal Johnson outlined why it’s important for investors to understand Intel’s strategy behind the deal before making an investment decision.

Johnson helped investors understand the unique opportunities created by the recent spinoff of Qnity Electronics (NYSE: Q) by DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) and why this is likely to be beneficial for both companies.

Johnson also explained why the strong earnings report from Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) illustrates why investors shouldn’t sleep on the company’s fundamentals and how they enable to shape the streaming business.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

The emergence of autonomous technology is putting the spotlight on what that means for Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT). This week, Jordan Chussler pointed out that this earnings season shows a clear leader expanding its lead.

Retail stocks remain under pressure in 2025, but Chussler analyzed the strong earnings report from Dutch Bros. Coffee (NYSE: BROS) and why it could reward patient stock pickers looking for winners to end the year.

Institutional investors also like BROS stock. But that’s only one of three stocks that Chussler spotlighted due to high institutional buying activity.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.