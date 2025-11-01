MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/27 - 10/31

The melt-up in stocks continues. October is historically (and notoriously) a poor month for equities. But every trend needs an exception, and that’s what 2025 has been. The Dow and S&P 500 are up more than 2% this month, and the NASDAQ is up more than 5%. There’s nothing scary about that heading into Halloween weekend.

It’s not that there aren’t reasons for concern. However, most of those reasons pale in comparison to stock earnings, which are beating expectations this quarter. There are concerns about valuations, but at this point, the bulls are firmly in control.

We’re reaching the peak of earnings season, which will be the primary source of information for investors. The MarketBeat analysts will be all over the key news you need to know as these companies report. Here are some of our top stories from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Could NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) be the first company to reach a $6 trillion market cap? Thomas Hughes wrote this week that NVDA stock’s relentless march higher is backed by insatiable demand for the company’s GPUs. As long as the company’s revenue continues to beat expectations, Hughes noted that the rally will be about more than FOMO.

Hughes also had two stock picks for buy-and-hold investors that reported earnings this week. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is turning out to be as popular a stock as the store is for its customers. The company’s earnings guidance is cautious, but it could receive a tailwind from lower interest rates.

The earnings report from Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) confirmed a bottom in PG stock. Hughes pointed out that institutions and analysts are raising their targets, creating a buying opportunity for the blue-chip stock.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) delivered one of the strongest performances of the week, charging up more than 11% to start the week. Sam Quirke explained the catalysts that fueled the rally and why this may be the bullish difference that has eluded the stock.

A couple of days before Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) delivered its earnings report, Quirke outlined what’s at stake for the company. He also gave traders ideas on how to approach the stock around this pivotal report.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders know all about how volatile price action is around the company’s earnings report. This quarter has been no different, and Quirke pointed out that the bulls appear to be winning, but they may not be in control for long.

Articles by Chris Markoch

When stocks are as overvalued as many currently are, investors may struggle to find stocks that may offer 2x possibilities. This week, Chris Markoch highlighted three stocks under $50 that have a chance to double in value.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) exceeded its earnings report but stated that its capital expenditures on AI infrastructure will continue to grow through 2026. The stock sold off, but Markoch pointed out that this is a pause in a long-term growth story for MSFT stock.

Carrier Global Corp. (NYSE: CARR) surprised investors with a strong, but mixed earnings report. Residential demand is down, reflecting the weak housing market. However, commercial demand is up, largely driven by—you guessed it—data centers. Markoch wrote why CARR stock looks undervalued.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Most of the Magnificent Seven stocks reported this week, and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is among the winners. Ryan Hasson broke down the company’s results, including the significance of its first quarter, which saw revenue exceed $100 billion.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock is coming back to earth after blasting to new highs this year. Hasson pointed out why the stock is still up 140% in 2025, so this may be a healthy consolidation at a key support level before the company’s earnings report on Nov. 10.

Fund investors have many choices, no matter their investment style. This week, Hasson analyzed five ETFs with different focuses for different investors.

Articles by Leo Miller

Leo Miller reminded investors that stocks that move sharply higher can reverse course just as quickly. This week, Miller focused on three beaten-down stocks and pointed out which stock analysts believe is ready for a bullish reversal.

Earnings season is also a time when companies announce their plans for buying back shares. This week, Miller analyzed three stocks that increased their buyback capacity and are likely to continue increasing it in the future.

The recently announced deal between Google and AI developer Anthropic is bullish for each company. However, Miller made the case for why Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) may turn out to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the deal.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Technology stocks may stir FOMO in even the most cautious investor. However, Nathan Reiff focused on three ETFs that target the tech sector, smoothing out the volatility that can come from owning any individual stock.

Investors are always looking for a good comeback story. How about three of them? This week, Reiff highlighted three stocks that may be ready for a comeback. Each has been under pressure but could reward risk-tolerant investors if bullish catalysts emerge.

Quantum computing is serious business, but it’s become the silly season for many quantum computing stocks, including D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS). The stock has been surging recently in hopes that the federal government will take an equity stake in a quantum stock or two. However, Reiff pointed out that this may be only a temporary distraction.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Analysts gave the market reason to fear regional bank earnings. Dan Schmidt wrote about three regional bank stocks that calmed the markets with earnings reports that showed why those concerns will have to wait at least another quarter.

Schmidt also explained why investors looking to put a little fun in their portfolio may want to consider Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: FUN). Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce now holds a 9% stake in the company as part of an activist investor group, aiming to boost the company’s premiumization strategy.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Investors may not know what the ceiling is for drone stocks. But Jeffrey Neal Johnson explained that the ongoing demand for these unmanned/crewless vehicles is likely to create a solid floor for three key drone manufacturers.

Is Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) really back? Johnson pointed out that the company’s strong earnings report was a declaration that the company’s lengthy and costly turnaround may be ahead of schedule.

Johnson also wrote about the strong performance of Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC). The data storage company plays a key role in the AI infrastructure buildout, which is why WDC stock has a long runway for future growth.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

Leveraged ETFs have been around for some time and now account for about one-third of all ETFs. Jordan Chussler wrote that Volatility Shares Trust is taking things to another level, including the first 5x leveraged ETF that may answer the question: how much risk is too much?

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) is up approximately 70% in 2025. Chussler wrote why SNOW stock may still have more upside to come as demand for cloud storage is pushing price targets higher.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.