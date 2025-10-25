MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/20 - 10/24

Stocks surged higher to end the week after the latest reading on inflation came in cooler than expected. That all but ensures that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at next week’s meeting and increases the likelihood of another cut in December.

Interest rates aren’t the only thing keeping the rally going. Earnings have been mostly positive and supports the idea of a broad-based rally to end the year.

However, that rally will still be led by technology stocks. Next week, investors will hear from most of the “big tech” stocks and that, combined with the Federal Reserve decision, may add even more fuel for stocks to move higher into 2026.

The market volatility in October reminds us that time in the market is more important than timing the market. The MarketBeat analysts help explain the stocks making news and point out opportunities that may be below the radar. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Snap-On Inc. (NYSE: SNA) has been a laggard in a strong year for industrial stocks. Thomas Hughes analyzed the company’s recent earnings report and explained why SNA stock may be ready for a run past its previous all-time high.

Snap-On isn't the only company set to make new all-time highs. Hughes outlined five reasons why The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) stock is likely to make new highs by the end of the year.

Should you let artificial intelligence (AI) pick stocks? The MarketBeat team did just that, asking seven popular AI models to pick stocks alongside 30 human contestants in a stock-picking contest. Read Hughes’ article to see which stocks AI picked and how they performed.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock is holding onto its recent gains, but Sam Quirke pointed out that it’s facing resistance at the recent highs. Qualcomm reports earnings in early November, and Quirke gave investors two options for approaching QCOM stock before that event.

After a strong run-up in September, Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) has given back some gains. Quirke explained why opportunistic investors should see this pullback as a buying opportunity.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the first of the Magnificent Seven stocks to report earnings. Expectations may have been too high, but Quirke pointed out why Tesla’s results may not have done enough to justify a lofty valuation.

Articles by Chris Markoch

The price of oil has been under pressure from an oversupplied market. However, Chris Markoch explained this week that spending on infrastructure and onshoring is likely to create strong demand for oil. That’s why SLB (NYSE: SLB) could be the smartest way to invest in oil right now.

Markoch also wrote about why the recent deal between Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) isn’t just another deal for Palantir. Markoch provided three reasons this deal reinforces the company’s unique position in the AI space.

Investors with $1,000 to put into the market often think about swinging for the fences. However, Markoch gave investors three large-cap stocks to buy with $1K that still offer significant upside.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Autonomous vehicles, quantum computing, and robotics are all investment themes that are still in an early stage. Ryan Hasson covered each of these this week. It started with Waymo, the autonomous driving subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Hasson highlighted how the company’s expansion into Europe could unlock long-term upside for the parent company.

Hasson then focused on robotics. This is a field that’s becoming more mature, but still leaves meat on the bone for investors. Hasson gave investors five stocks providing the infrastructure for a robotic future.

This week also saw quantum computing stocks soar again. This is still a sector fueled by both hope and hype, as noted by the short covering happening this week. However, there’s an opportunity for patient, risk-tolerant investors and Hasson provided three quantum stocks to consider buying for the long haul.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Buy-and-hold investors may not concern themselves with the strength of the U.S. dollar. But Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli explained why traders should understand why a stronger dollar makes some stocks attractive to institutional investors. He also gave traders three stocks that could get a dollar tailwind.

Although not mentioned in that article, Osorio-Mazilli wrote about why United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) will also benefit from a stronger dollar and the likelihood of lower interest rates continuing to stimulate demand.

Shark Ninja (NYSE: SN) is more than an infomercial sensation. SN stock recently rallied over 5% in one week, and Osorio-Mazilli pointed out key factors that may keep the rally going, making SN stock an attractive play among consumer discretionary stocks.

Articles by Leo Miller

The sale of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) may be a story worth its own streaming show someday. But Leo Miller wrote that today the profitable opportunity could be for investors who own WBD stock, which is up more than 90% as suitors bid for the company’s massive content library.

One of those suitors is Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), which delivered its quarterly earnings this week. NFLX stock dipped 10% after the report, due to an earnings miss caused by a one-time tax event. Analysts see 30% upside. For that, and other reasons, Miller explained the streaming leader won’t lose its crown anytime soon.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is one of the best blue-chip stocks that a buy-and-hold investor could want. However, Miller wrote that even a solid earnings report may not give the stock enough juice for momentum traders.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Nathan Reiff explained why a new deal couldn’t stop the recent sell-off in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS). It should remind investors that quantum computing is still in the early innings, even for a company like D-Wave that is generating revenue.

Analysts aren’t always right, but they do provide investors with insights and data they can’t get anywhere else. That’s why when analysts turn super bullish on a stock, it may be time for retail investors to take note. Reiff highlighted three stocks that analysts believe could more than double.

Momentum trading is back in force in 2025 as risk-tolerant investors look to balance risk and reward. This week, Reiff examined three under-the-radar stocks that are setting up for big moves higher.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Dan Schmidt highlighted the recent strong performance of luxury brands that are encapsulated in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCMKTS: LVMUY). The parent company of Louis Vuitton reported earnings that have drawn bullish attention from analysts. Risks remain, but LVMUY may belong on investors’ holiday shopping list.

Gold garners much of the headlines in the precious metals trade. However, Schmidt pointed out that savvy investors are looking at silver, which is also at new highs. Owning physical metal can be an obstacle for investors. That’s why Schmidt highlighted three precious metals ETFs that provide practical exposure to ride the surge in this asset class.

With the major indices at all-time highs, it can be easy to think that any stock is a good option. However, Schmidt reminded investors that, along with fundamentals, technical signals matter. In this case, Schmidt pointed to three stocks forming a Death Cross pattern, which means investors should avoid them during this spooky season.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

The industry still has its skeptics, but Jeffrey Neal Johnson wrote about how the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) sector is moving from concept to reality. This week, Johnson analyzed the approaches of the three eVTOL leaders and why the market may be undervaluing the small market-cap stock.

This was a big week for defense stocks, and AI and autonomous technology are undoubtedly driving the growth in this sector. Johnson highlighted three defense stocks leading the way in next-generation defense technology.

Gold pulled back this week, but Johnson explained why this is likely to be a pullback in a broader move higher. If so, he gave investors two ways to invest in gold that have institutional support.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

Jordan Chussler pointed out that the current bull market just turned three. However, with the average bull market lasting just 2.7 years, it may be time to take away the punch bowl or at least take some profits from three of the most highly leveraged AI stocks.

Cryptocurrency seems like an example of a bubble that’s about to burst. Chussler noted that cryptocurrency ETFs have seen more inflow year-to-date than in all of 2024. That could create a short-term buying opportunity in two leading crypto ETFs.

The data center market may be the exception that proves the rule about stock market bubbles. Chussler pointed out that the data center market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% through 2030. That’s why investors may want Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) in their tech portfolio.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.