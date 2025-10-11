MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/06 - 10/10

Earnings season has begun, and not a moment too soon. The government shutdown has limited the flow of economic data, leaving investors looking for direction. There was no jobs report last week, and the consumer price index (CPI) reading on inflation, originally scheduled for October 15, will be delayed until later in the month.

For now, the overall outlook remains bullish. In fact, the S&P 500 and NASDAQ hit record highs this week. Confirmation of solid corporate earnings would add fuel to the rally. This week, Delta and Pepsi delivered reports that should provide cautious optimism, but the reports from the big banks next week are likely to be the bigger story.

Investors can’t do anything to take volatility out of the market, but they can use strategies that help them navigate whatever the market throws their way. MarketBeat can help. Our team of analysts is always looking at the opportunities that exist, regardless of what’s happening in the broader economy. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

This week’s deal between Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and OpenAI got the week off to a strong start. Thomas Hughes has been bullish on AMD for some time and explained why the stock could double after the OpenAI deal.

The financial press frequently positions a ratings downgrade as a selling signal. However, Hughes pointed out that’s not the case. In fact, downgrades can signal a buying opportunity once the initial selling is over. That's a setup he sees for these three technology stocks that are being driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

The government may be shut down, but investors have been eyeing the stocks that members of Congress bought in the third quarter. So was Hughes, who gave investors five stock picks that show congressional buying that is supported by analysts and institutions.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Sam Quirke observed that The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the most volatile stocks of 2025. However, after the drop in post-earnings, TTD stock has shown signs of recovery. Quirke gave investors two reasons for optimism and one reason why more caution may be warranted.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) hosted its Prime Days this week. The event is a good reminder that the company’s core e-commerce business is alive and well. Quirke also noted that the event may be a catalyst for a strong year-end rally.

Articles by Chris Markoch

The market feels very much like 2021, with many traders seeking quick, short-term gains. Chris Markoch looked at three stocks that offer exceptional wealth-building opportunities for patient investors looking to hold for the long term.

Cybersecurity stocks have a long runway for growth. Markoch highlighted three of the leading stocks in the sector and explained why one of them may stand out from the rest.

Many traders like to look for stocks with higher percentage gains and buy into their bullish momentum. This week, Markoch used the MarketBeat Top Stock Gainers tool to highlight three tech stocks that have made some of the strongest market moves.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) has established itself as a leader in the emerging space economy. This week, Ryan Hasson highlighted the business initiatives driving the stock to a new all-time high. He also noted that investors should expect a pullback, which may create a better entry point.

Hasson also put the spotlight on three healthcare stocks that are positioned for a comeback in light of lower interest rates and regulatory clarity, which has renewed investor interest in the sector.

The AI trade has been driving many speculative stocks to eye-popping levels. But when is it time to take a profit? This week, Hasson explained why it may be time for investors to take profits in three hot stocks that are flashing overbought signals.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been poor investments for several years. However, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli pointed out that the headwinds that were holding the sector back are becoming tailwinds that may signal the start of a real estate super cycle scenario and highlighted three REITs that are positioned to move higher.

Another group of stocks that will benefit from lower interest rates is financial technology (fintech) stocks. Osorio-Mazilli analyzed three fintech stocks with significant upside pressure that will increase if the Federal Reserve continues to cut rates.

Blue-chip stocks like The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) can grow through acquisition. But Osorio-Mazilli noted that Coca-Cola's recent acquisition of Farilife is a good reminder to look at a beverage stock like Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), which is posting strong organic growth that makes it a better option for growth-oriented investors.

Articles by Leo Miller

The Trump administration’s move to take a 15% stake in MP Materials has renewed interest in basic materials stocks that focus on rare earth minerals. This week, Leo Miller explained why the administration’s buying spree may not be over and why USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) may be the next target.

Insider sales, such as those impacting CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) stocks, are worth noting, but not all insider selling is the same. Miller explained the reasons for selling and why, in one case, it may be a red flag.

The transactional nature of the Trump administration was bullish for several healthcare stocks, including Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY). Miller explained why LLY stock shot higher. Specifically, analysts believe the company will be one of the next pharmaceutical companies to make a deal with the administration to avoid higher tariffs.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Nathan Reiff analyzed the announcement that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has struck a deal that will take the company private. Reiff outlined the state of play for current EA shareholders but gave investors two gaming stocks that may be better options for an industry-wide shift.

The convergence of defense, commercial aviation, and space is fueling interest in aerospace stocks. This week, Reiff highlighted three small-cap aerospace stocks that may be ready to take off and explained why it’s important to be clear on the risks and rewards in each stock.

Buying low and selling high means something a little different for exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors. In this case, it means finding funds that offer the opportunity for high returns with a low cost. Reiff analyzed three ETFs that meet that criteria while giving investors exposure to some of the most attractive niches in the market.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

When many investors think about defense stocks, they focus on the largest U.S.-based companies. However, as the war between Russia and Ukraine shows no sign of abating, Dan Schmidt recommended three European defense stocks that have attractive setups as the European Union increases its defense spending.

Schmidt also noted that a single interest rate cut may not move the broader housing market. But what about home improvement stocks? He analyzed the year-to-date performance of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) and The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) and explained why the turnaround may still take some time.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been one of the most supercharged stocks in the last month. Jeffrey Neal Johnson explained the fundamental reasons that could sustain this rally after the short squeeze unwinds.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHR) is another stock that’s been making a sharp move higher. Unusually strong call option activity suggests that traders are making large, bullish bets on the stock. Johnson explained why the company’s tangible progress may be the reason behind the improved sentiment.

Johnson also broke down the deal between the U.S. government and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) which includes the government taking a 5% equity stake in the company. As Johnson noted, this takes the speculative tag off the company and puts the focus on the company’s ability to get operations underway.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced plans to invest $70 billion in onshoring its operations. This will keep the company from being subject to harsh tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. Jordan Chussler explained why the launch of the administration’s TrumpRx program may be even bigger for the drug maker.

The beginning of October marked the end of the tax incentives for electric vehicles (EVs). This is a blow to the EV market. Chussler explained why legacy automakers aren’t throwing in the towel and that they have developed a nearly identical incentive with the hope of keeping the spark in EV sales.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.