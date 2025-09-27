MarketBeat Week in Review – 09/22 - 09/26

Stocks rallied to end the week after the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index reading matched expectations. That will keep the Federal Reserve tightly focused on the employment picture. Investors will get more clarity on that when the September Jobs Report comes out on October 3.

The trend is still for stocks to move higher in the last quarter of the year. Corporations continue to report solid earnings, and investors will get more confirmation of that when the third-quarter earnings season kicks off in a couple of weeks.

Remember, earnings are the signal. The rest (the Fed, government shutdowns, etc.) is just noise. October tends to be unkind to stocks, but that should set up an opportunity to position yourself for what most analysts expect to be a strong year-end rally. The MarketBeat analysts are here to help. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

There's more upside when a stock combines positive technical signals with a strong fundamental outlook. That’s Thomas Hughes's message regarding the recent run-up in Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX). Hughes explained why there could be as much as 300% upside in this red-hot stock.

For investors who prefer looking to buy stocks at the bottom, Hughes made a case for CarMax (NYSE: KMX). The company's poor earnings report sent the stock to five-year lows. However, patient investors may be rewarded as the company’s cost reductions should kick in right around the time the company expects consumer sentiment to improve.

Growth and value investors alike should pay attention to downgraded stocks where the sentiment doesn’t match the story. This week, Hughes used the MarketBeat Most Downgraded Stocks tool to highlight three stocks that have fallen due to poor analyst sentiment, but the selloff in each stock looks overdone.

Articles by Sam Quirke

It’s normally a bearish sign when a stock’s relative strength indicator (RSI) sends an overbought signal. But Sam Quirke explained why that’s not true for Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM). The stock has lagged the chip sector in 2025 but has come roaring back after a strong earnings report and guidance, which may signal a catch-up trade is underway.

Looking at the other end of the RSI, Quirke highlighted two stocks that are flashing oversold signals. However, bullish analyst sentiment suggests risk-tolerant, contrarian investors may get rewarded.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has been on a tear after dropping sharply at the beginning of the year. Quirke wrote that this puts the company’s upcoming earnings report squarely in focus, and why the stock has little margin for error.

Articles by Chris Markoch

International stocks have returned in vogue as investors look for growth options outside the United States. This week, Chris Markoch wrote about three international stocks with high short interest that may suggest investors proceed cautiously before getting involved.

If the Federal Reserve is at the beginning of an interest rate-cutting cycle, this could be the time for investors to consider recreational vehicle stocks. Markoch explained why this sector is interest rate sensitive, which could set up a catch-up trade in 2026 and beyond.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock has been under pressure over concerns about maintaining its recent growth trajectory. However, as Markoch wrote this week, CRWD stock got a lift when it raised its outlook for future annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth through 2031.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) fell hard last week after the announcement of a $750 million ATM equity offering. While events like these tend to dilute shareholder value, Ryan Hasson explained why the charts show this dip shouldn’t scare away bullish investors.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has gone from being one of the worst-performing technology stocks to the best. Hasson explained that investors are wondering whether to buy, sell, or wait and why the answer likely depends on your investment style.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

It's a new world as the U.S. government actively invests in the U.S. chip infrastructure. That’s raising questions about which company may be next. This week, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli made the case for why Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) may be next on the government’s shopping list.

A fresh rate-cutting cycle is likely to be bullish for out-of-favor value stocks. Osorio-Mazilli reminded investors that now is the time to look at three fundamentally strong companies that are facing cyclical weakness.

Oil stocks are expected to rebound as lower interest rates reignite business activity. Sure enough, oil prices were rising this week, and Osorio-Mazilli made the case for three stocks showing bullish upside from higher oil prices.

Articles by Leo Miller

After a 43% rise in its stock price in 2025, investors may wonder if it’s too late to buy Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO)? Leo Miller pointed out that the company just received two price targets above $400, which suggests analysts may be seeing something that’s not priced into the stock.

Insider selling frequently draws investor attention, but not always for the right reason. This week, Miller explained why insiders were selling two red-hot stocks, and more importantly why. The answers to both suggest that both stocks could be buy-the-dip opportunities.

While insider selling is often seen as bearish, stock buybacks are almost always bullish. Miller highlighted three companies that just announced significant share buyback programs. The best news for investors is that their stocks are trading at historically low valuations.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Risk-tolerant speculators in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade are looking past the usual suspects for high-risk, high-reward opportunities in penny stocks. This week, Nathan Reiff analyzed DataVault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT), a data sciences company that combines offerings in AI, data management, and audio technology and explained why growing revenue may justify bullish analyst sentiment.

Quantum computing stocks are surging again. For investors that want exposure to this sector, but don’t know where to start, Reiff highlighted three quantum computing ETFs and why two of the ETFs don’t hold a popular name in the sector.

Precious metals are another sector that shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. But owning physical gold, silver, and other metals is unattractive to many investors. Reiff analyzed three precious metals ETFs that have shown strong momentum in 2025.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Since its 2021 short-squeeze-induced surge, many traders have hoped for a meme-stock-like revival in GameStop Inc. (NYSE: GME). This week, Dan Schmidt explained why those traders may be disappointed. That’s because, against a lot of expectations, GameStop has started to show solid fundamentals.

The recent dip in Bitcoin and Ethereum ignites another crypto winter's cries. But Schmidt explained why rotation is the more likely catalyst and why cryptocurrency investors may have noticed Solana is the hottest name in the space.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

The world’s need for low-cost energy is creating a nuclear renaissance that is leading investors to uranium stocks. This week, Jeffrey Neal Johnson analyzed three of the biggest names in the sector with tailwinds likely to power them higher.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) has shown investors the boom-and-bust potential in EV stocks. For much of 2025, NIO stock has been trading in sympathy with EV stocks. However, Johnson wrote about recent developments affirming the company’s long-term growth plans and could make the stock a contrarian bet in a sector that needs a charge.

Johnson is focused on the emerging electric take-off and landing (eVTOL) sector. This week, he focused on Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL). The stock is moving higher after analysts were impressed by its long-term financial and operational strategy, which Johnson wrote could make it the sector leader.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

A single quarter-point rate cut may not create a wave of house sellers, but it may give a jump start to the refi market. In that case, Jordan Chussler explained why investors may want to give The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) a close look.

Chussler also pointed out a pattern emerging between Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) and sector leader Tesla. The two stocks have shown a solid correlation in 2025, which could be good news for fans of the challenger brand.

Cybersecurity stocks remain one of the hottest sectors. This week, Chussler pointed investors to a leading ETF that has an all-star lineup of some of the sector's hottest names.

