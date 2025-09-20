MarketBeat Week in Review – 09/15 - 09/19

Stocks moved to new all-time highs after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected. Investors now expect two more cuts before the end of the year, which contributed to the risk-on sentiment. Technology stocks were some of the biggest winners, but it may be time to watch for a rotation into previously dormant sectors, such as consumer staples stocks.

Next Friday, investors will get the latest read on inflation with the August reading of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index. This is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation indicator, and investors expect a number that will be in line with expectations around 3%.

Expectations for lower rates have made this a strong September. But the question isn’t how the month started, but how it ends. With earnings season winding down, the market won’t have many catalysts, which could still spell trouble for October. You can count on the MarketBeat team to stay on top of the stocks and stories affecting your investments. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Thomas Hughes reminded investors that, as with many things, investors are forward-looking concerning interest rates. So, investors should look beyond this week’s cut of “only” 25 basis points and understand that this is the start of a rate-cutting cycle. Hughes suggested sectors that will be likely beneficiaries of a lower interest rate environment.

Earnings season is winding down, and it’s time to look at what the analysts had to say. This week, Hughes highlighted three technology stocks that received the most upgrades in the current quarter and why it’s bullish for the S&P 500.

Lower interest rates are heating up the small-cap market. This week, Hughes highlighted three small-cap tech stocks that combine strong technicals with bullish analyst forecasts.

Articles by Sam Quirke

With many stocks trading near all-time highs, the underperformers stand out. This week, Sam Quirke looked at two “falling knife” stocks and pointed out why speculative investors open to a contrarian thesis may view them as a buying opportunity.

Sticking with his contrarian theme, Quirke explained why Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is worth a look after plunging over 60% in 2025.

On a more bullish note, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been a strong performer since the beginning of August. Quirke explained the catalysts that are in play that can have AMZN stock hitting a new all-time high by the end of October.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Investing in biotechnology stocks carries risk. Add in biotech stocks that trade at penny stock prices, and that risk accelerates. However, Chris Markoch highlighted three biotech stocks under $5 that have massive upside potential for patient, risk-tolerant investors.

Companies that are building the AI infrastructure of the future are attractive targets for investors. This week, Markoch highlighted three AI infrastructure stocks with bullish upside despite strong performance in 2025.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) has been falling after hitting an all-time high in early summer. However, it may be time to buy after the company’s partnerships with Salesforce and NVIDIA put CrowdStrike in a leadership position as demand for agentic AI increases.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

AI has the potential to make many human workers redundant, which can be either a benefit or an opportunity. This week, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli pointed investors to three stocks that appear to be “AI-proof” because their business models require human oversight.

Many investors are focused on NVIDIA and Oracle's strong performance, and with good reason. Osorio-Mazilli reminded investors that it can pay to look at one of the “lateral opportunities” that result from these companies' success.

The push for nuclear energy continues to grow. Osorio-Mazilli explained why Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN: UEC) is at an all-time high, and why bullish sentiment in a growing market is likely to keep the stock moving higher.

Articles by Leo Miller

Sometimes, a disappointing earnings report creates opportunities. Leo Miller explained why that could be the case for Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS). The company slightly missed analysts’ expectations on the top and bottom lines, but it was the guidance that sent the stock crashing by over 30%. Miller pointed out that the company’s guidance looks conservative, and the stock price may be too low.

After a strong run-up, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock is down about 7%. This puts the focus on the launch of its iPhone 17. Miller outlined everything investors need to know about the new phones and why a successful refresh cycle could push AAPL stock to a new all-time high.

Miller also explained the interesting incentive package that is pushing Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock higher.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Companies that are underpriced and dealing with major but temporary issues could be great opportunities for investors looking to take advantage of the situation. This week, Nathan Reiff pointed investors to two stocks that dropped sharply after earnings but could offer 30% upside or more.

Analysts and investors are generally bullish on companies with strong and growing recurring revenue. Reiff highlighted three companies with sticky revenue that make them good investments regardless of what happens in the broader economy.

After a strong start to 2025, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) has been losing steam. Reiff explained why the company’s Advantage2 quantum system may help push the stock past its current plateau and on to higher highs.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

A change in the C-suite has been rocket fuel for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN). However, Jeffrey Neal Johnson pointed out that there are other reasons why investors believe the residential real estate disruptor may be ready to live up to its potential.

Despite a number of newsworthy catalysts, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) has been stuck in neutral in recent weeks. Johnson explained the fundamental reasons analysts may be sour on the stock, and why that shouldn’t matter to long-term investors who believe in the company’s long-term outlook.

The buildout of AI data centers is fueling (literally) a rebound in energy stocks. This week, Johnson put a spotlight on Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), which is making strong inroads with its on-site solid-oxide fuel cell technology. BE stock recently hit an all-time high and may have more room to move higher.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

Many investors continue to pile into the AI trade. However, Jordan Chussler made the case for investors to take profits on two AI stocks that have been some of the year’s best performers despite valuation concerns.

Lower interest rates aren’t eliminating recession risks. If the economy slows down despite rate cuts, Chussler highlighted two recession-proof stocks that investors will want to have in their portfolios.

