MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/21 - 07/25

Stocks were up this week as the summer rally continues. There was mixed news from the tech sector this week, but on the whole, earnings have been better-than-expected. That trend will likely continue when many mega-cap technology stocks report next week. Continued capital expenditures in artificial intelligence are likely to be bullish for the sector.

Another big story this week was the finalization of a trade deal between the United States and Japan. However, tariff uncertainty still lingers, particularly with the Trump administration’s August 1 deadline looming. There’s a lot to be sorted out that could move markets.

Next week will be an important week for economic data. The Federal Reserve will issue its next decision on interest rates on Wednesday. The expectation is for no change in interest rates, but investors will look for any signal that a cut is coming in September. However, the bigger market mover may come from the July Jobs report on Friday.

As important as AI is to investors today, Thomas Hughes wrote this week that Physical AI is the real endgame for this technology. However, that endgame is already taking shape, and Hughes gave investors five physical AI stocks that investors could buy today and hold for triple-digit returns.

Turning his attention to value stocks, Hughes analyzed the earnings report from Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ). The stock is known for its high-yield dividend, but Hughes explained why VZ stock is a solid growth opportunity after its bullish report.

Congressional trading activity has become a topic of keen interest to investors. This week, Hughes highlighted the five stocks with the most Congressional selling in the year's first half and explained why you may or may not want to follow their lead.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock was down sharply after the company’s earnings report, in which chief executive officer (CEO) Elon Musk warned that the next two quarters could be challenging. Sam Quirke broke down the report and explained why analysts are playing the long game as traders move out of the stock.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is one of the more undervalued semiconductor stocks. Quirke noted that a recent price target hike and the company’s upcoming earnings report may mean the rally in QCOM stock is just getting started.

On the other end of the value spectrum, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has rallied toward its February high. However, Quirke pointed out that the stock now comes with a relatively high valuation. That means investors may need a strong earnings report to push the stock higher.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) continues to outperform the broader market in 2025. However, Chris Markoch highlighted the sentiment shift between technical indicators and options activity. This could make PLTR stock more volatile than usual heading into its earnings report in early August.

Many consumer discretionary stocks continue to underperform the market. However, that’s not the case for three streaming stocks. All three are moving lower after hitting an all-time high, but Markoch explained why each could reverse that trend with solid earnings.

Markoch also introduced MarketBeat’s new FDA Events Tool and highlighted three small-cap biotech stocks with critical upcoming catalysts that could give investors a good reason to accumulate shares for future growth.

All good things must come to an end. As Ryan Hasson wrote this week, that’s the general sentiment around the recent pullback in Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock. The stock is down double digits from its parabolic move to an all-time high, but Hasson notes that technical and fundamental factors support the long-term bull case, which could make this a time to buy the dip.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock has been lagging its Magnificent Seven counterparts this year. However, Hasson explained why that may change after the company crushed its earnings report and answered some key questions about the health of its search, cloud computing, and AI businesses.

Investors may notice that risk-on sentiment is starting to run rampant. Hasson noted that impulse could be good for investors with room for speculative stocks in their portfolio. This week, Hasson analyzed five high-risk/high-reward stocks that are showing strong momentum.

The latest cryptocurrency rally started with Bitcoin surging to an all-time high. However, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli explained to investors that the real opportunity may be in these three stocks that are bringing Bitcoin to the broader market.

A sharp move higher in several stocks has some analysts believing meme stock mania is back. However, when it comes to the surge in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN), Osorio-Mazilli highlighted some key fundamental reasons that make the stock more than a retail play.

Enthusiasm over the buildout of an AI infrastructure is reaching a fever pitch. Osorio-Mazilli explained why that is bullish for Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI). Institutional investors have moved beyond the accounting irregularities from earlier this year and are now leading the stock higher.

A key theme in the tech sector is how one company’s growth plans positively impact another company’s stock. Leo Miller gave investors an example of that this week. Miller explained why Meta Platform Inc. (NASDAQ: META)'s plans to invest in “titan cluster” data centers are a game-changer for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock.

The quantum computing space continues to evolve quickly. This week, Miller highlighted the recent surge in Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) stock, being fueled by the company’s decision to take a step back to make a strong move forward.

When companies raise their guidance, analysts typically begin raising their price targets. That combination is always bullish for a stock in the long term. This week, Miller pointed investors to four stocks receiving higher price targets fresh off of raised guidance in their earnings reports.

This week, Nathan Reiff analyzed the recent surge in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS). The stock appeared to be moving higher in concert with other quantum computing stocks. However, with no specific catalyst for the spike, Reiff reminded investors that, while QBTS stock looks promising, caution should be the watchword as profitability remains elusive.

Companies are sometimes punished when an earnings report is only “good enough.” Reiff explained why that appears to be the case with three stocks that are down despite solid, but not spectacular, reports. This can be where long-term investors should pay attention to analysts upgrading these stocks, which could signal a buy-the-dip opportunity.

Despite the continued interest in high-growth technology stocks, Reiff pointed out that investors looking for passive income and growth through dividend stocks haven’t been disappointed. That’s particularly true if they own one of the three high-yield dividend payers that carry some risk, but offer the chance of a market-beating reward.

“Is China investable again?” Dan Schmidt attempted to answer this week. Schmidt noted that with trade tensions easing, three large-cap Chinese stocks are starting to look good for value investors.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) has been one of the best-performing stocks in 2025. This week, Schmidt pointed out a small line item in the One Big, Beautiful Bill that will make the stock more attractive to professional sports bettors looking to reduce their tax burden.

Many MarketBeat analysts wrote about specific quantum computing stocks this week. Jeffrey Neal Johnson compiled much of that information to explain what catalysts are pushing three quantum computing stocks higher this summer.

Johnson also wrote about the recent price spike in AST Spacemobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) after a recent contract announcement. Analysts haven’t jumped on board yet, but Johnson reminded investors that this could be one time when being early is just fine.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has $900 billion to put to use. However, as Johnson wrote this week, it won’t be business as usual, which is good news for investors in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS).

Investing in AI and data centers doesn’t have to be exclusive to growth investors. This week, Jordan Chussler highlighted Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM), which operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the data center space. Chussler explained why the company’s fundamentals suggest the stock could be an undervalued gem for buy-and-hold value investors.

Speaking of value investors, many such investors walked away from AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) after it cut its dividend in 2022. However, Chussler explained why recent legislation is likely to be bullish for the company’s fundamentals, and institutional buyers are starting to take notice.

