MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/14 - 07/18

Better-than-expected news drove the market higher this week. Inflation readings, retail sales data, unemployment claims, and consumer confidence all showed an economy that continues to outperform expectations. Investors took it from there, pushing the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ to record highs.

The overall sentiment is that the economy will continue to strengthen in the year's second half. That optimism is getting support from the kickoff to earnings season. The big banks had solid reports, and names like PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) have also set the stage for a broader rally.

Next week will be light on economic data, but investors will still get the latest data on new home sales and durable goods orders. Earnings season begins to ramp up with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) being one of the first big tech stocks to report. The MarketBeat analysts will be on top of the stocks and stories moving the market. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

The artificial intelligence (AI) economy is rolling along, meaning the runway for chip stocks will be measured in years. This week, Thomas Hughes focused on two of the biggest names in this space that were making big news.

Perhaps the most significant story this week was that the U.S. government has assured NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) it will receive a license to sell its H20 chips to China. Hughes explained why NVDA stock may be on the way to gains of 30% to 60%.

Hughes also wrote about news from Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) that reminds investors that competition to NVIDIA is coming. Hughes pointed out a technical indicator that suggests AMD stock is ready for a breakout. The bull case could be confirmed when the company reports earnings in early August.

Cybersecurity is another red-hot sector for investors. This week, Hughes highlighted data from Wedbush about how AI will drive the industry's growth, as well as three cybersecurity stocks that the firm believes will lead the way.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) will report earnings next week, and Sam Quirke explained why, despite the stock’s 30% rally off its April lows, analysts remain divided. Quirke gave bulls and bears examples of how to play TSLA stock before next week’s report.

Qualcomm Corp. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is another stock that’s made a significant move in the last quarter. However, unlike other chip stocks, Quirke pointed out that QCOM stock appears to be undervalued, which could be setting the stage for a breakout after its earnings report later this month.

Sticking with the theme of stocks that are in rally mode, Quirke made a case for why Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) may be making a case as a forever stock. Heading into earnings, the stock is up about 30% in the last three months, and analysts believe the stock is ready to move higher.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Technology stocks continue to lead the market higher. That could be great news for Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) shareholders. Chris Markoch wrote about the recent forecast from Dan Ives of Wedbush, which suggests MSFT stock could become a $600 stock in the next 12 months.

Ives also continues to be bullish on Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR). The analyst raised his price target on PLTR stock to $160. Markoch explained why retail investors will continue to hold PLTR stock even if it has limited upside in the short term.

Consumer staples stocks continue to underperform the market. But Markoch reminded investors there are still winners in every sector and gave them three defensive names to add this earnings season.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) continues to be one of the best-performing stocks of 2025. But this week, Ryan Hasson explained why recent analyst commentary suggests the stock may still offer more upside, and why the chart shows that investors looking for a better entry point should set their price targets now.

Investors are looking at robotics stocks as an AI-adjacent sector that will define the future of automation. This week, Hasson highlighted five robotics stocks that combine innovation, market leadership, and long-term growth potential.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Investors have been piling back into technology stocks. However, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli reminded investors that a rally could be coming in value stocks. Osorio-Mazilli highlighted three undervalued stocks that are drawing high institutional interest.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) may not be undervalued, but at least one investor is betting Broadcom has more room to run. Osorio-Mazilli explained why Nancy Pelosi exercising her call options on AVGO stock is a significant bet that the company's made-in-America footprint makes it a strong choice among AI stocks.

Copper made news this week as the latest focus of the Trump administration's tariff plans. Osorio-Mazilli explained why Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) looks like a buying opportunity. Its liquid cooling technology will increase data center efficiency to offset higher copper prices.

Articles by Leo Miller

Companies buy back their stock when they believe it's undervalued. This week, Leo Miller directed investors to two companies increasing their buyback activity even though their respective stocks have outperformed the broader market.

Another way that companies express belief in their stocks is through insider buying. Investors can profit from taking positions in companies showing a heavy degree of insider buying. Miller highlighted three stocks that have shown heavy insider buying in the last 60 days.

An emerging theme of this quarter’s earnings may be what investors should do when good enough just isn’t good enough. This week, Miller explained how that theme played out with GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE). The company had a strong earnings report, but the strong run-up in the stock prior to earnings is now creating resistance.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Investors can tell risk-on sentiment is back in the market when speculative stocks are catching a bid. This week, Nathan Reiff pointed investors to three high-risk stocks that analysts believe may be setting up for explosive returns.

Sticking with speculative stocks, Reiff wrote about the recent rally in Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY). Investors are responding to the company’s positive cash flow, but Reiff pointed out that the cannabis sector still faces significant risks that may continue to weigh on TLRY stock.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Flying taxis or eVTOLs are becoming a reality. That means it’s time for speculative investors to decide how to invest in this sector. Jeffrey Neal Johnson pointed investors to Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) and Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR). These are the undisputed leaders in this emerging sector. However, the companies take two different approaches that make them very different investment opportunities.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) has been a bullish but volatile stock ahead of its July 24 earnings report. Johnson explained the bullish news that triggered the rally and what investors may need to hear to send the stock higher.

Renewable energy stocks have been one of the worst-performing stocks in 2025. However, Johnson explained why a loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy raises the bull case for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG).

Articles by Jordan Chussler

Fund investors are frequently unaware of the risk of investing in “safe” weighted index funds. That’s why Jordan Chussler highlighted the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA: SPLV). The fund tracks the 100 lowest-volatility stocks in the S&P 500, making it a solid choice for investors looking for defensive stocks to manage market uncertainty.

Articles by Brian O’Connell

In the next two weeks, investors will hear from several of the Magnificent Seven stocks. However, Brian O’Connell explained why one fund manager believes investors should be selling two Mag 7 stocks and buying two other technology names.

O’Connell also wrote about three restaurant stocks that are bucking the weakness in the fast food sector. Each of these stocks has at least one catalyst that analysts believe will help them overcome the headwinds in the sector.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.