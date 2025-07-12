MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/07 - 07/11

Investors endured another volatile week. Tariff concerns escalated on Friday, jeopardizing the Dow and S&P 500's weekly gains. The NASDAQ, however, continued to hold strong, with one of the week’s highlights being NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) becoming the first company to achieve a $4 trillion market cap.

The strong move in NVDA stock highlights the idea that the AI trade is alive and well. For investors, this means that a super cycle in chip stocks is still in its early stages.

Next week will bring a firehose of information with inflation data, retail sales data, and the official start of a new earnings season. At this time, expectations are for better-than-expected earnings, but analysts will be watching the guidance closely. The MarketBeat analysts will be doing the same. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

The MarketBeat site has several free tools that can help investors generate ideas. This week, Thomas Hughes highlighted the Most Upgraded stocks tool, which is frequently a bullish sign, and highlighted three stocks receiving the most upgrades from analysts.

Hughes also wrote about Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)'s recent gains. Insiders are selling, but Hughes points out that institutional support after a strong earnings report makes MU stock a clear buying opportunity.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) dipped sharply as short interest put pressure on the stock. Hughes noted that pressure has turned into fuel for a rally as positive AI news is causing short covering that could carry through the summer.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Chris Markoch was one of many MarketBeat analysts who took the opportunity to highlight stocks that may benefit from the "One Big Beautiful Bill." The defense budget is growing, and Markoch analyzed three large-cap defense stocks that are likely to have bullish momentum for the rest of 2025 and beyond.

The U.S. dollar had its worst first half of the year since 1972. A weak dollar should put pressure on international travel. Markoch cited data that showed that wasn’t the case and explained why that’s bullish for these three travel stocks.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) continues to have valuation concerns. However, Markoch explained why the company is on target to generate $1 billion in revenue in a single quarter for the first time in 2025. That would spotlight the company’s operating leverage and may justify the premium valuation the stock enjoys.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Knowing when to take profits is one key to successful investing. This week, Ryan Hasson highlighted three technology stocks showing clear signs of being overbought and ripe for a pullback.

Hasson also examined some undervalued stocks this week. But not just any undervalued stocks—Hasson analyzed five dividend stocks with a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio but a high-yield dividend that offers an attractive payout.

Hasson also pointed out the technical signals that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is recovering. Although the tech giant has trailed its Mag 7 counterparts this year, Alphabet stock is recovering and may benefit from a strong earnings report.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Cryptocurrency assets made a strong move this week, but Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli points out that, for three companies, a strategic shift to Bitcoin investments is starting to look more like speculation as they give off a 1999 dot-com era feel.

This week was Prime Week, which is usually bullish for Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s e-commerce division. However, a 14% year-over-year decline in the early hours of the event didn't decrease interest in AMZN stock. Osorio-Mazilli highlighted the key technical indicator suggesting further gains in AMZN stock.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the laggards in the tech sector and the broader market. Osorio-Mazilli explained why patient investors may want to follow analysts' lead and buy AAPL stock to ride a strong recovery.

Articles by Leo Miller

A significant line item in the Trump administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” removes the tax credits for electric vehicles (EVs) after September 2025. This week, Leo Miller looked at two under-the-radar EV companies and explained why the absence of tax credits may give each stock a charge.

Like many healthcare stocks, Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) had a rough week after withdrawing its 2025 full-year guidance. However, Miller pointed out that the 40% sell-off makes CNC stock more attractive strictly based on valuation. But even risk-tolerant investors may want to wait for more clarity around future Medicaid cuts.

Data shows that alcohol consumption is dropping in the United States. That would seem to be bearish for Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), but Constellation is a top-20 stock for Berkshire-Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.B), and recent upgrades may remind investors why it’s tough to bet against Warren Buffett.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Equity offerings dilute shareholder value and typically have a negative impact on a stock’s performance. But Nathan Reiff explained why D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) is bucking that trend. For now, investors are willing to consider the company’s enhanced cash position, which stabilizes it in one of the market’s most attractive sectors.

Savvy investors know they don’t have to like the “One Big Beautiful Bill” to profit from it. This week, Reiff put that statement to work and highlighted three stocks that lean into sectors that are likely to be clear winners from the bill.

Reiff also analyzed the strong move in cryptocurrency stocks, noting that an increase in the debt ceiling amplifies concerns about U.S. government debt. Like the current bull run in gold, investors should consider these three crypto mining stocks as a way to gain exposure with less risk.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

A company's value is not the same as its stock price. For example, Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST) stock may seem costly, even though the company’s business model performs well and offers good value for consumers. Nonetheless, Dan Schmidt pointed out that opportunistic investors might view BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) as a short-term buy for better value compared to COST stock.

The solar industry expects to face stricter regulations and the removal of the industry’s 30% tax credits at the end of the year. However, Schmidt highlighted several last-minute provisions in the "One Big Beautiful Bill" that may benefit these three solar stocks.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) has been one of the best-performing stocks in the last month. BBAI stock is up 90% in the last 30 days as the AI trade has gained steam. This week, Jeffrey Neal Johnson explained the reasons for the recent rally and the analyst sentiment that suggests why BBAI stock can still move higher.

Another of 2025’s top performers, AST Spacemobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS), has declined sharply over the past 30 days. However, Johnson reminded investors that while traders are taking profits, investors should see this as an opportunity to buy shares at a lower price.

Although CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) is down 19% in 2025, Johnson says analysts still believe the stock’s business model looks tasty. That could be a buying opportunity for fans of a company that’s creating a new category in fast casual dining.

Articles by Jordan Chussler

Many investors are eyeing a Brian Niccol-led turnaround for Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX). But Jordan Chussler pointed out that investors may be finding out what coffee enthusiasts already know. Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is a name to keep an eye on. Chussler explained why the company’s current and future growth plans may make BROS stock a compelling growth name in this space.

Articles by Brian O’Connell

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) has been weighing down the Dow index almost by itself. However, Brian O’Connell pointed out that several company insiders and members of Congress have been buying UNH stock in the last 90 days. O’Connell explained how this enthusiasm in UNH stock aligned with a change in the company’s C-Suite, and why it may not be too late for risk-tolerant investors to take a position.

