MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 - 07/04

The market generated some fireworks of its own ahead of Independence Day in the United States. Enthusiasm over the expected passage of the Trump administration’s massive spending bill and hope for more trade deals fueled a rally that brought the NASDAQ and S&P 500 to new all-time highs.

One caveat for investors is that this was a short trading week with light volume. That means any move higher or lower can be exaggerated. That may continue into next week, which will be light on economic reports and is still a week away from the start of the new earnings season.

However, markets try to get ahead of the economy, and they’re clearly seeing a lot of strong growth signs for the rest of the year. Right now, the bulls are firmly in control, and markets continue to move fast. You can count on the MarketBeat team to keep you on top of opportunities to grow your wealth. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

After a strong rally in June, the market is off to a hot start in July. This week, Thomas Hughes gave investors five stocks that look like hot buys in July based on strong fundamentals and bullish analyst sentiment.

Now that the S&P 500 is at an all-time high, investors wonder how high it may go. Would you believe, 7,000? That’s where Hughes believes the index is headed. This week, Hughes gave investors five reasons that the S&P 500 could move to 7,000 or even higher in the next two quarters.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to be one of the most volatile stocks of 2025. Sam Quirke noted this week that analysts are divided on the short-term outlook for TSLA stock, but momentum over the company’s Robotaxis has some bulls believing the stock could reach $500.

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) stock recently hit its highest level since 2022. Quirke explained what’s putting the magic back in the House of Mouse and the bullish signals that suggest DIS stock could have more room to run.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) has been a strong performer in the last three months as online ad demand remains robust. This week, Quirke gave investors two reasons to believe the rally could continue and one reason investors may want to proceed with caution.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Dan Ives is forecasting that Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) could have a $5 trillion market cap within 18 months. This week, Chris Markoch explained what that could mean for the MSFT stock price.

The U.S. Dollar index dropped 10% in the first half of the year. Markoch highlighted three stocks that are likely to perform well with a weak dollar and are also poised for recovery in the United States.

After dropping as part of the quarterly Russell rebalancing, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) continued its bullish charge. Markoch highlighted one of the company’s latest deals with the U.S. government, which involved creating a Nuclear Operating System (NOS).

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) has rocketed 600% in 2025. The company is a key player in the emerging space economy. This week, Hasson highlighted several catalysts that suggest the rally in RKLB stock still has fuel to move higher.

Investors aren’t so bullish on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Despite this, investors are excited about the long-term opportunity that Waymo, its autonomous driving unit, may bring. Hasson explained why that growth faces challenges on many fronts, including from competitors like Tesla.

Many investors are returning to risk-on strategies as the AI trade gains momentum. Meanwhile, more cautious investors are discovering that dividend ETFs provide an attractive option for sustainable wealth growth. Hasson gave investors five of the top dividend ETFs for investors who are looking to avoid market volatility.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) is being thought of as the next Palantir. That's a high bar, but this week Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli explained why one of the strongest momentum stocks could have another 100% upside.

The slump in NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock in June was linked to insider selling, particularly by the company’s CEO Jensen Huang. However, Osorio-Mazilli pointed out that the tepid reaction of short sellers and institutions means this is likely an opportunity for the stock as it pushes toward a new all-time high.

While growth stocks, particularly those in the technology sector have been some of the best performing stocks in June, Osorio-Mazilli pointed investors to a key ratio that suggests value stocks may have the upper hand in the second half of the year, and he gave investors three stocks that look particularly attractive.

Articles by Leo Miller

Every week, at least one MarketBeat analyst focuses on the space economy. There’s a good reason for that. This is one of the hottest sectors, in no small part because it’s tied closely with the defense sector. This week, Leo Miller gave investors two space and defense stocks that may be flying under the radar but may offer significant upside.

The market has been picking winners and losers in the generative AI space. This week, Miller explained that, while investors have been focusing on one tech name, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) may be the name with higher upside.

The next earnings season won’t start for another week, but several companies have already announced buyback programs. Miller explained why these companies may have other catalysts that could send shares higher.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Analyst ratings are one commonly used tool that investors use to gauge a stock’s future potential. This week, Nathan Reiff reminded investors not to rely solely on analyst sentiment. But when a stock gets a Buy rating from nearly every analyst that covers it, that’s something to watch. That was the case for the three stocks Reiff highlighted this week.

Reiff also looked at recent activity in the biotech sector, which always heats up when risk-on sentiment is high. This week, he highlighted three biotech stocks that have posted strong rallies supported by bullish analyst sentiment.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) stock is down sharply as investors are concerned about the company’s current results and future guidance. However, Dan Schmidt wrote this week that LULU’s weakness could be a catalyst for these three apparel stocks.

If investors are buying into the AI boom, they might also consider semiconductors. So, if they want to buy autonomous-driving stocks, Schmidt highlights two LiDAR stocks that will be essential to this exciting new technology.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

If investors are considering dipping their toes into energy stocks, Jeffrey Neal Johnson pointed out that they may want to pay less attention to their stock charts and more into what’s taking place under the hood. In that case, Johnson noted investors may want to pay attention to Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY). The company is improving its balance sheet and continues to have the support of Warren Buffett.

Johnson also wrote about the volatility in AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) stock. It’s been a rollercoaster ride for investors over the past year, but Johnson noted that a stronger balance sheet points to a higher stock price ahead.

If reliable dividend stocks are more appealing, Johnson highlighted Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) and why this monthly dividend payer is a high-yield story investors can believe in for the long haul.

