MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/15 - 06/19

Investors who thought it would be a quiet summer may have to wait a little longer. Stocks ended the shortened trading week higher. Oil was down, chip stocks were up, and, for now, investors are bullish about the beginning of peace talks between the United States and Iran.

But it wasn’t all good news. Investors heard from new Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh this week, and it wasn’t immediately clear if they liked what they heard. The initial reaction to the Fed’s pivot to less transparency was bearish, but the sell-off didn’t last long.

And then there’s SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX), which continued to move higher in its first week after it started trading publicly on June 12. Even with a pullback from a high closing price of over $220, SPCX is still up more than 14% after its first week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Stock buybacks are one way that companies reward shareholders. As Thomas Hughes explained, companies that buy back their own shares are expressing confidence in their future cash flows. This week, Hughes highlighted five companies that recently expanded their buyback programs.

The first quarter earnings season is wrapping up, but we’re only a few weeks away from the start of the next reporting season. Hughes pointed out sectors to watch in Q2 as the strength of tech and artificial intelligence (AI) continues to expand.

Hughes also explained the key role that Credo Technologies (NASDAQ: CRDO) plays in AI infrastructure. Despite trading near its 52-week high, Hughes pointed out the catalysts that are likely to move CRDO higher for the rest of the year.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn’t the first name that comes to mind as a proxy for SpaceX. But this week, Sam Quirke made a case for why it could be an underrated space stock. The company has major ambitions reflected in its Project Leo. The space angle is still years away, but it is not yet priced into the stock.

Even in a volatile chip sector, Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has not been for the faint of heart. This week, Quirke explained why QCOM dropped over 25% and what the company may say at its Investor Day that could change momentum.

Upon further review, analysts are having a change of heart about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) after it unveiled its new look Siri AI. Quirke explained why investors are rallying to AAPL and the risks that still remain.

Articles by Chris Markoch

This week, investors got the sense that interest rates are likely to be higher for longer than they thought. But that certainty creates opportunities. This week, Chris Markoch highlighted five stocks that are built to benefit from higher interest rates.

Markoch was also looking at the price of gold, which has recently dipped below its 200-day moving average. But rather than suggesting the gold trade is over, Markoch reminded investors that the pullback in gold could create an opportunity in mining stocks.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is down nearly 30% in 2026, and questions continue to swirl about valuation. However, Markoch reminded investors of the company’s impressive growth numbers and explained how its Google Cloud partnership expands Palantir’s reach.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is being added to the Nasdaq-100 Index. Ryan Hasson explained what that means for the stock price, particularly after RKLB got caught up in the sector's sell-off after the SpaceX IPO.

The five best-performing S&P 500 stocks in 2026 are memory and storage stocks. Hasson highlighted the fundamental tailwinds driving each stock, but why investors need to consider each stock’s margin of safety amidst stretched valuations and elevated volatility.

Articles by Leo Miller

Homebuilder stocks remain under pressure from elevated mortgage rates. However, Leo Miller pointed out why Lennar (NYSE: LEN) may be the best house in a bad neighborhood for investors willing to speculate in the sector.

Rare earth element companies are attracting interest from institutional and retail investors. This week, Miller analyzed Critical Metals (NASDAQ: CRML). It’s a tiny company that won’t be generating revenue for several years, but it could offer risk-tolerant investors significant upside.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) could enter the cloud computing market. Miller explained why the company is considering this move, the obstacles for investors to consider, and why such a move will take a back seat to its core operations.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Money has been flowing into international stocks for some time. But that flow hasn’t reached international small-cap companies. That’s the opportunity Nathan Reiff saw for investors when he highlighted three international small-cap ETFs that can provide diversification.

Space stocks got trimmed as SPCX launched, but investors shouldn’t give up on the sector. This week, Reiff highlighted three space-themed ETFs that give investors broad exposure to the entire sector while smoothing out any single-stock risk.

The race for quantum computing supremacy is still in its early stages, but the competition is already fierce. Reiff highlighted two competitors that could pose a threat to D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) and what that means for investors considering investing in the sector.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Consumer sentiment is weak, but consumer spending remains solid. This week, Dan Schmidt helped investors put this contradiction into context by pointing out that affordable entertainment options are hot this summer. And, of course, Schmidt provided investors with three entertainment stocks that are giving investors a thrill.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Jeffrey Neal Johnson was all over the SpaceX launch. No, really, he was all over it. First, Johnson provided a breakdown of the mechanics behind the stock’s record-breaking debut and why the company’s upcoming inclusion on two major market indexes will keep the institutional momentum going.

However, Johnson also explained why the SpaceX euphoria is quickly revealing a lofty valuation. Future growth is tangible, but so is the first expiring lock-up period, which could start sending SPCX back down to earth.

The impending demand for power from data centers means investors can’t afford to miss the story around nuclear energy. Johnson explains why this trade has many layers, from speculative mining stocks to large-cap utilities stocks, and why these stocks are just starting to heat up.

Articles by Jennifer Ryan Woods

The state of the consumer remains a key issue for investors. This week, Jennifer Ryan Woods detailed how consumer health was playing out in two very different stocks. The luxury home furnishings retailer, RH (NYSE: RH), delivered a strong quarter and raised its guidance. However, Woods noted that RH stock fell because investors are taking a wait-and-see approach to the company’s growth prospects.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) caters to consumers on the bottom leg of the K-shaped economy. As Woods noted, management has noted that the core consumer remains highly anchored towards value. That may create an opportunity for OLLI, which offers an attractive valuation.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) was another retailer that delivered a report that raised as many questions as it answered. In this case, Woods explained that investors need to see a recovery in its flagship American Eagle brand and whether there will be margin recovery for the rest of 2026.

Articles by Peter Frank

Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) is telling a compelling story. But, as Peter Frank pointed out this week, investors aren’t buying it. Despite growing revenue and earnings, TRUP is down over the last year. Investors are weighing the company’s impressive subscriber retention against growing competition in the pet insurance space.

Bread Financial (NYSE: BFH) has been outperforming the market, and that’s the problem that Frank noted for BFH. The company is performing well in a market that relies on consumer credit quality. However, as Frank noted, the biggest gains may be gone.

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