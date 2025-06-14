MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/09 - 06/13

Stocks swung between gains and losses this week as volatility continues to drive the market on several levels. The inflation news this week was better than expected and is alleviating concerns over the long-term impact of tariffs. However, Israel’s missile strike against Iran’s nuclear sites sent stocks plunging sharply on Friday.

Earnings season is winding down, but investors will still get retail sales and housing starts data next week. It will also be Fed week, but the Federal Reserve is not expected to lower interest rates. Investors will also hope to hear news on trade deals and the budget bill that is making its way through Congress.

However, despite the headlines, there’s already evidence of lower volume typical for a summer market. The MarketBeat team of analysts will stay on top of the news that moves the markets and help point investors to opportunities to profit. Here are some of our most popular stories from last week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

GameStop Inc. (NYSE: GME) continues to have a loyal following of retail investors. However, Thomas Hughes cautioned those investors about putting too much weight into the company’s better-than-expected earnings report. The company is in the process of executing a high-risk, high-reward pivot that may erode shareholder value.

Any investor who remains concerned about a slowdown in artificial intelligence (AI) spending should pay close attention to Oracle Corporation’s. (NYSE: ORCL) earnings report. Hughes explained what the acceleration of the company’s AI data center buildout means for Oracle’s stock and the long-term AI trade.

Investors will hear more about retail stocks next week, but Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) gave investors something to cheer this week. The company delivered a strong earnings report backed by solid guidance, which means the stock’s 200% gain in the last four years is likely to last for several years.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has been mostly absent from the recent AI push. But Sam Quirke wrote this week that the company’s planned acquisition of Alphawave IP Group PLC (LON: AWE) gives investors tangible evidence that it’s ready to pivot into the AI arena.

Quirke also did a technical analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) as the stock reached a critical technical level that served as a level of support late last year. Quirke pointed out analyst sentiment and other factors that traders should consider when assessing the short-term price movement in AMZN stock.

Is the worst over for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock? Quirke pointed investors to the stock’s continued rally despite two analysts’ downgrades as support for investors believing the sell-off in TSLA stock is overdone. This may build the case for Tesla as more than just a contrarian investment.

Articles by Chris Markoch

To the disappointment of many retail investors, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) was not added to the S&P 500 in June. Many analysts still believe that inclusion in the index is just a matter of time, but Chris Markoch explains why the stock’s correlation with cryptocurrency may be a bigger indicator of its short-term performance.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) continued to make headlines. This time it was about investor concern about potential civil rights concerns over surveillance. But Markoch explained why PLTR stock has shrugged off the news as investors remain bullish on the company’s technology and its ability to attract both government and commercial customers.

Owning quality dividend stocks is a proven strategy for managing market volatility. This week, Markoch made the case for three dividend kings that will help investors enjoy a stress-free summer.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) is one of the best-performing stocks in the entire market, not just the space sector. But even the best stocks take a breather during bull runs. That’s the analysis of Ryan Hasson as RKLB stock pulled back from near an all-time high. Both fundamental and technical analysis point to the stock continuing to move higher.

Technology stocks have made a strong recovery from the tech wreck at the start of 2025. This week, Hasson pointed investors to three tech-focused ETFs for fund investors to consider as the market flirts with a new all-time high.

The recent market rally has also been good for medical stocks, particularly for medical technology companies. Hasson highlighted three medical technology stocks that are outperforming the market and continue to show a bullish setup.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

News of lighter port traffic amidst tariff concerns might steer investors away from trucking stocks. However, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli pointed out that The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) doesn’t share that opinion. Osorio-Mazilli explained why Goldman Sachs recently upgraded these three trucking stocks.

The AI revolution is moving into the software phase. This week, Osorio-Mazilli analyzed why Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) is getting attention from institutional investors. He also pointed out why the company’s ability to find new sources of revenue may make it a hidden gem among AI stocks.

Before the geopolitical news that drove oil prices higher, Osorio-Mazilli noted that oil inventory in the United States declined by the most since December 2024. That means that it’s time to look at energy stocks, particularly those that are set up to benefit from the need for more drilling.

Articles by Leo Miller

It’s always good to pay attention to stocks with strong institutional buying. That’s what Leo Miller did this week in highlighting three stocks in three interesting but diverse sectors. The common thread is that insiders are buying, which suggests there may be an opportunity for these stocks to move higher.

If investors are looking for more reasons to own cybersecurity stocks, Miller pointed out two cybersecurity stocks that were issuing share buybacks. That’s newsworthy in itself, but Miller explained why this is a reversal of a trend that suggests the companies view their stocks as undervalued.

AppLovin Corp. (NASDAQ: APP) was also snubbed by the S&P 500. However, Miller wrote that the dip in the stock is likely to be short-lived. Analysts have already upgraded APP stock as the company’s fundamentals continue to suggest inclusion in the index will be a question of when, not if.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Momentum investing is still a popular choice for many traders. However, Nathan Rieff reminded traders that timing an entry point can be your friend or your enemy. Reiff highlighted three stocks investors can buy now that have several catalysts pointing to a potential doubling of the stock price.

Reiff also analyzed AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS). The cellular broadband provider’s stock rocketed higher in June on hopes that the U.S. government may look to move beyond its contracts with Elon Musk’s Starlink. However, Reiff noted that there are more catalysts for ASTS stock that give investors reason to buy the stock.

Biotechnology stocks are fraught with risk. That’s why Reiff reminded investors to consider the opinions of analysts who cover these companies in great detail. With that in mind, Reiff highlighted three biotechnology stocks that continue to generate bullish analyst sentiment.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Every investor can relate to feelings of FOMO (fear of missing out). While it’s not advisable to blindly chase outperforming stocks, there are times when it’s okay to throw a little caution to the wind. This week, Dan Schmidt gave investors three stocks that are giving investors FOMO, but may have room to run.

We couldn’t leave this week without writing about gold, which continues to provide glistening returns. Schmidt explained why owning gold in 2025 may help investors outperform the traditional 60/40 portfolio. He also explained three ways investors could add gold to their portfolios.

