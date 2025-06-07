MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/02 - 06/06

Stocks charged higher to close the week. The May Jobs report beat expectations. While that means a delay in interest rate cuts, the number is reassuring to investors that the economy is still rolling along, even if that’s at a slower pace.

Investors’ attention will now shift back to inflation. The latest reading on inflation comes next week with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) readings coming on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The week will end with the latest read on consumer confidence. These will be the last data points for the Federal Reserve before its meeting on June 17 and 18, and it’s unlikely to prompt the Fed to change course.

This is a headline-driven market.

Next week could bring news on the budget bill and trade deals. Or not. That means uncertainty and volatility will continue to influence investment decisions. MarketBeat can help. Our analysts stay on top of events that move the markets so you can decide how they impact your portfolio. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Cybersecurity will be an investable theme for growth investors for the remainder of this decade and beyond. This week, Thomas Hughes analyzed the outlook for two of the large-cap companies in the sector. In the case of Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), Hughes explained the reason for the post-earnings pullback and showed why the overall trend is still bullish.

On the other hand, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) pushed towards an all-time high after a double beat coupled with solid guidance. The report is fueling optimism among analysts, which Hughes pointed out could lead to a long-term bullish trend for ZS stock.

This is an uncertain time for many retail stocks. But this week, Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST) showed investors why the best companies are still good buys. Hughes broke down the company’s recent earnings report with five reasons why COST stock will hit a new all-time high in 2025.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Last week’s earnings report from NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) was a tide that lifted the chips sector. Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) was a notable exception. This week, Sam Quirke did a technical analysis of QCOM stock that helped investors understand why the company’s “good enough” performance may not be good enough.

Turning his attention to the Magnificent 7, Quirke helped investors understand the bullish case for Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). The stock hs been up more than 30% since its April earnings report, and Quirke gives investors three reasons why the stock is likely to soar in June.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) sold off sharply to close the week. But prior to that meltdown, Quirke explained why investors may want to see the company’s lofty price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio as a buying opportunity.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Volatile markets create opportunities for penny stocks. This week, Chris Markoch highlighted three penny stocks (i.e., stocks trading for less than $5 per share) that are gaining steam and have the backing of analysts, which isn’t always the case with penny stocks.

The Trump administration’s proposal for a Golden Dome missile defense system is still in the concept stages. Even if the project is delayed, Markoch gave investors three defense stocks that are likely to be big winners from a Golden Dome project.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock continues to push to all-time highs. Markoch explained why investors remain bullish on the tech giant, but why a summer pullback could be in order, creating a significant buying opportunity.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Ryan Hasson noted that the market adage of “Sell in May and go away” doesn’t apply in 2025. That could suggest a summer rally. If that’s the case, Hasson provided investors with five stocks that are ready for a sharp move higher.

Spoiler alert, one of those stocks was Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB), which continues to make bullish news. This week, Hasson wrote about a recent acquisition that puts the company into the high-value payload segment, likely to boost the stock.

There has been no shortage of opinions about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) in 2025. The problem for investors is that the bulls and bears each have a case. The stock has been under pressure over threats to its dominant search business and regulatory scrutiny. Hasson addresses those concerns as well as the bullish case, which includes the company’s aggressive AI push and attractive valuation.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

If you’re an investor who is comfortable with a high risk tolerance, riding a short squeeze can be a profitable strategy. This week, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli pointed investors to two such opportunities. One of those involved Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI). In the case of SMCI stock, short interest is high, but analysts continue to raise their expectations for the stock, which is up more than 20% in the last month.

A similar set-up is in place with SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN). The stock has over 30% short interest, but is up 10% in the last month on solid earnings and bullish analyst sentiment.

Many successful investors realize there’s always a bull market somewhere. In 2025, higher interest rates and rising bond yields create a bullish setup for basic materials stocks. This week, Osorio-Mazilli gave investors three stocks that offer value now and potentially a much higher price in the second half of the year.

Articles by Leo Miller

Leo Miller also wrote about stocks that could be short-squeeze candidates. Miller looked at two stocks with an astonishingly high 40% short interest. Miller highlighted why each stock deserves to be a target of short sellers, but also why it wouldn’t take much to put those short positions in serious jeopardy.

Miller also wrote about the new competitor that threatens the moat that Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) has enjoyed. Miller explained why this puts AXON stock at a crossroads as it seeks to expand into new markets.

Like many chip stocks, Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is trying to recover from a disastrous start to 2025. Miller analyzed the company’s recent earnings report and highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, even though there continues to be a lack of clarity around the company’s “exclusive” contract to produce custom chips for Amazon Web Services.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Most energy stocks have lagged the broader market in 2025. But any signs of an economic recovery will start with rising energy prices. This week, Nathan Reiff explained why this is a time to look at three energy stocks that have rallied in the last month and could get a tailwind in the coming months.

By contrast, industrials stocks have been strong performers. Reiff pointed out that tariff concerns could derail the sector’s surge, but if the impact isn’t too bad, he highlighted three industrial stocks that analysts love.

Dividend stock investors understand that compounding is one of their greatest benefits. However, Reiff pointed out this week that share price growth doesn’t hurt. With that in mind, he offered investors three overlooked dividend stocks that are delivering solid dividends and strong current share price performance or a bullish outlook for growth.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Cryptocurrency stocks have rallied in the last few months, but many investors have either ignored it or don’t understand the market. This week, Dan Schmidt explained the risk involved in digital assets and gave investors three stocks that provide exposure to Bitcoin and other forms of cryptocurrency while mitigating risk.

Steel stocks had a big week after President Trump increased the tariff on imported steel to 50%. While there are many opportunities in this space, Schmidt explained why Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) may be in the best position for growth if tariffs continue to choke off imports.

Wrapping up this week, we’re nearly halfway through 2025 and while the current earnings season is winding up, it won’t be long before another round of earnings is underway. Schmidt gave investors five stocks that won this earnings season and offered reasons why they may continue to grow this summer.

