MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/19 - 05/23

Stocks were moving lower to end the week as tariff concerns took center stage heading into the long holiday weekend. Prior to two social media posts from President Trump, the NASDAQ and S&P 500 looked like they might eke out a small gain for the week.

Investors (and the bond market) are also focusing on the contents of the “big, beautiful bill” that passed the House of Representatives. Senate approval of the bill in its current form looks unlikely. However, for now, these headlines look like more bricks in the wall of worry investors are climbing.

Next week will be a short trading week, ending with the latest reading on the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index. It’s likely to show cooling inflation, which may calm markets. Oh, and NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) reports after the market closes on Wednesday.

Investors will be laser-focused on the company’s guidance and what it means for the AI trade.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Higher interest rates have put a damper on solar stocks. But as Thomas Hughes wrote this week, Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) is bucking the trend. After the company delivered a strong earnings report, Hughes explained why NXT stock may be heading for a new all-time high in 2025.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) has been one of the best-performing stocks in 2025. However, the last couple of months have been anything but smooth sailing for the stock. Hughes dives into the chart and explains why technical indicators point to a breakout, if short sellers don’t spoil the party.

Shares of Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) moved to an all-time high after earnings. Hughes broke down the earnings report, which included bullish analyst sentiment as a reason to believe that the blue-chip company is likely to continue to outperform in 2025.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Technology stocks, and particularly the Magnificent 7 stocks, got a lift from the U.S.-China tariff pause announced in early May. However, if you like the gains in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) in May, Sam Quirke explained why this may be the last month investors will be able to get the stock on sale.

Although Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is not part of the Mag 7, it’s been on a magnificent run of around 40% since the beginning of April. Quirke analyzed NFLX stock and explained why analysts are falling in line behind strong fundamentals that are likely to lift the stock higher.

Quirke also made the case for another tech stalwart, Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM). Up 11% in the last months, CRM stock has been staging a comeback, and Quirke explained why signs point to a return to all-time highs by June.

Articles by Chris Markoch

One way to evaluate a dividend stock is to look for companies that are increasing their dividend payouts. This week, Chris Markoch pointed investors to three companies that recently raised their dividends. However, he explained that investors may want to wait before they buy one of them.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) continued to defy expectations this week. However, Markoch wrote that institutional investors are still catching up to this stock. That hesitancy for the big money to jump in may continue to work to retail investors’ advantage.

This week’s tariff threat aside, investors may still want to look at European stocks. Markoch wrote about the performance of Heineken N.V. (OTCMKTS: HEINY) in 2025. The stock’s valuation and bullish sentiment point to higher prices.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Warren Buffett may be retiring, but he’s still making headlines. This week, Ryan Hasson wrote the latest 13-F filing from Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.B) that includes a confidential mystery stock that is keeping investors guessing.

Berkshire Hathaway isn’t the only company issuing 13-F filings. This is the season when many hedge funds make filings. This week, Hasson highlighted five stocks that are being favored by some of the world’s most respected hedge fund managers.

Hasson also explained some technical signals that support a significant gain for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD). The stock is a standout in the cybersecurity sector, and Hasson pointed out why analysts believe CRWD stock may be headed to an all-time high.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Although many retail investors love the thrill of hunting for their own stocks, it can help to have some guidance. This week Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli highlighted Morningstar’s top three value stocks for 2025, and explained why the firm may find the stocks appealing.

Osorio-Mazilli also focused on the latest moves being made by legendary hedge fund manager Ray Dalio. Investors may be surprised to find out which stocks Dalio is exiting, but even more surprised to find out the stocks he’s been buying.

The Magnificent 7 trade is heating up, but as Osorio-Mazilli pointed out this week, the seven stocks aren’t trading in lock step anymore. Instead, investors are grouping the stocks into stable blue-chip names and volatile growth stocks.

Articles by Leo Miller

Earnings season is buyback season. This week, Leo Miller focused on three stocks that have announced a total of $9 billion in stock buybacks. However, Miller also highlighted the other news that makes these stocks attractive buys even without the buybacks.

Stocks that have recently gone public carry risk, but many traders just can’t stay away. That’s the case with CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV). The stock went public in late March but is up 148% in the 30 days ending May 22. The company has an impressive partnership with NVIDIA, but is still in the growth stage and Miller explains why analysts believe the stock may be overextended.

After a company reports earnings, it’s time for analysts to weigh in. This week, Miller examined three stocks that are getting higher price targets from analysts after posting strong earnings. This is usually a signal that the stock is about ready to move higher.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Quantum computing stocks had another strong week, and that included D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS). This week, Nathan Reiff helped investors understand how D-Wave stacked up against some of its biggest rivals.

The 90-day pause in the tariff war between the U.S. and China is causing Chinese stocks to take off. That’s also been good news for four China ETFs that Reiff highlighted this week for investors looking to gain exposure to the Chinese market.

This week, NVIDIA made news regarding its efforts to advance humanoid robots. Reiff explained why this should be bullish for robotic stocks and gave investors two robotics stocks that are poised to capitalize on this trend.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.