MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 - 05/16

Stocks started out the week strong and didn’t look back. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 posted big gains after the U.S. and China announced a 90-day tariff pause, and the Dow was close to breakeven despite being weighed down by UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH). Inflation readings came in cooler than expected to keep the bulls running.

With concerns over tariffs and recession fading, the focus now shifts to the Trump administration's tax cuts. Many analysts believe a bill will pass, but how soon is anyone’s guess.

After a busy week of economic data, next week will be a little lighter but will still end with data on new and existing home sales. That will neatly coincide with names like Lowe’s Corp. (NYSE: LOW) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) that report earnings next week. MarketBeat analysts will keep track of these and other stocks to keep investors informed on how to position themselves in a volatile market. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Technology stocks, particularly chip stocks, were among the biggest winners this week. Thomas Hughes was all over them. One of the strongest performances came from Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), which is up 44% in the 30 days ending May 15. The company just signed a $20 billion deal with Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom builds out its AI infrastructure.

Another winner as Arab countries sign up to invest in America is NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company’s primary role in providing its GPUs to Saudi Arabia added fuel to the NVDA stock rally that began at the end of April. It could set the stage for a larger move higher when the company reports earnings later this month.

A lesser-known chip stock that made a big move this week was Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP). The company posted better-than-expected earnings, but that was only one of five reasons that Hughes listed for why the rebound in MCHP stock is real.

Articles by Sam Quirke

The Magnificent Seven are starting to look magnificent again. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best-performing stocks in this group. This week, Sam Quirke explained the reasons behind the stock’s push above $200 a share and why that level may be the new floor.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is another Magnificent Seven stock in the middle of a significant rally since its earnings report. Quirke explained the technical signal and recent analyst activity that could point to a significantly higher price for TSLA stock.

Quirke also analyzed a small-cap stock that investors may not be focused on. National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) stock climbed over 40% after a strong earnings report. The stock received a rare double upgrade, and Quirke explained why EYE stock should be on a watchlist for any significant pullback.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) is a polarizing company due to its work with the U.S. government. This week, Chris Markoch highlighted a recent deal that is particularly upsetting to some would-be investors. Palantir’s new $30 million deal with ICE showcases why the company’s technology is in demand, and also why many would-be investors fear the implications of that technology.

As the GLP-1 drug wars continue to heat up, some headlines have given Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY) the upper hand. But Markoch explained why investors may not want to give up on Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO). The stock is down sharply in 2025, but a new deal with CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) is just one reason that NVO stock may fatten portfolios.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is one of the best-performing cybersecurity stocks. However, the company’s stock recently came under pressure when it was announced that the company was the target of a DOJ and SEC probe. Markoch explained the situation to investors to help them understand if this was a signal or just noise.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

When will the housing market rebound? The signal may come from homebuilder stocks. That was Ryan Hasson’s focus this week. Hasson makes a case for three homebuilder stocks that may be ready for a move higher based on compelling valuations and an improving technical picture.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) continues to be one of the most polarizing stocks in the Magnificent Seven. However, in the last month, many analysts and investors have put their skepticism aside and have bought GOOGL stock. Hasson explained why the company’s value case is becoming more difficult to ignore.

Hasson also helped investors understand how to look at the solid performance of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY). The internet retailer, known for its auction-style format, is up about 12% this year, which may be giving off 2020 vibes. If that’s the case, Hasson explains why investors should consider EBAY stock as it approaches a key resistance level.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

This week, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli reminded investors that sometimes Wall Street gets it wrong. That’s the case with three undervalued stocks that have become detached from their fundamentals. This kind of disconnect can be an opportunity for nimble investors.

A big story among energy stocks is the announcement that BP (NYSE: BP) is up for sale. Investors can expect the usual suspects to make a bid for the venerable integrated oil giant, but Osorio-Mazilli made a case that this may be a good time to focus on drillers like Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG). These companies will see revenue and earnings rocket higher when oil prices inevitably begin to move higher.

When comparing two of the most popular coffee companies, Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Dutch Bros. Inc. (NYSE: BROS), consumers and investors view things similarly. In this case, it’s bullish for BROS stock, and Osorio-Mazilli explained how the options chain spells out the opportunity in BROS stock even if you’re not an options trader.

Articles by Leo Miller

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has been one of the best comeback stories of 2025. Leo Miller explained how the company is benefiting from the end of the AI Diffusion Rule put in place by the Biden administration. Broadcom isn’t receiving a significant benefit yet. But that’s likely to change, which is why AVGO stock has further to run.

Investors looking for winners and losers in the tariff wars need only look at the recent earnings reports from some of the top automotive stocks. This week, Miller focused on four automaker stocks and showed why expected tariff costs are separating the winners from the losers.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) has been one of the best-performing stocks in the last 12 months. Heading into earnings, investors were wondering if the stock could continue outperforming the market. As Miller explained, the answer appears to be a resounding yes, and that’s why investors should use any pullback as a reason to own the stock.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

As sure as the sun rising in the east, short sellers have been targeting quantum computing stocks, particularly D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), as quantum stocks have been on fire in 2025. This week, however, Nathan Reiff explained that D-Wave fought back with a strong earnings report that sent the stock higher. It may be too early to consider the battle over, but the bulls were vindicated this week.

Despite the drop in UNH stock this week, healthcare stocks are still a bullish option for investors. This week, Reiff highlighted three healthcare stocks that enjoy bullish sentiment from analysts.

Finally, investors love a good comeback story. Reiff focused on three stocks trading near 52-week lows and made a case for why each company's fundamentals point to a much higher stock price in 2025.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.