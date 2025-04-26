MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/21 - 04/25

Stocks rallied this week. All the major indexes were higher; even Bitcoin began to move higher. There are several reasons for the bullish sentiment, and they all have to do with tariffs. Specifically, the idea is that the United States may be closer to announcing deals with several countries, including China.

Is this a fragile rally, or an all-clear signal for the bulls? We may know more next week, which will be full of economic data. On Wednesday, investors get the latest reading of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index. The early read of the PCE this week suggests the number may be hot. Then on Friday, the April jobs report will come out. Both could be market-moving events.

It’s also peak earnings season, and several key names will report next week, including Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). The MarketBeat analysts will be staying on top of the stocks and stories moving the market. Here are some of the most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

Stock charts tell a story. This week, Jea Yu highlighted the formation of a Death Cross pattern in the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 in mid-April. Yu explains what this chart pattern is, why it’s significant, and why investors should be careful to separate a signal from noise when considering trading around the pattern.

Yu also gave investors in the space sector five reasons to take a close look at AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS). The company is developing the world’s first space-based cellular broadband network and already has key partnerships with some of the top names in the industry.

Many AI stocks have retreated from lofty valuations due to concerns that demand for data centers is waning. However, Yu highlighted reasons to consider owning AI infrastructure manufacturer, Applied Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: APLD) and reasons why investors may want to wait.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

In volatile times, many investors sell first and ask questions later. Thomas Hughes reminded investors that this creates opportunities for buy-and-hold investors looking for fundamentally sound stocks. Hughes gave investors five stock picks that fit that have fundamental strength that should outweigh the current market sentiment.

Spoiler alert. One of the stocks in the above article is that of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR). Hughes explains why the company’s 9% dividend yield is only one reason why investors may want to lean into their contrarian instincts and buy the dip on a stock that may have the worst already priced in.

Hughes also explained why investors may have a buying opportunity with ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW). The cloud-based software solutions provider’s stock dropped over 40%, but analysts and investors are turning bullish on NOW stock after a strong earnings report, giving investors plenty of upside.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) delivered one of the week’s most closely watched earnings call. Sam Quirke analyzed the report and explained why the news, while bad, was likely already priced in. Meanwhile, analysts and investors are becoming optimistic after Elon Musk remarked that he will devote more time to the company.

Trading around earnings can be tricky. However, Sam Quirke continued to explain why technical and fundamental indicators signal that Qualcomm Corp. (NASDAQ: QCOM) may be ready to make a sharp move higher after it reports earnings on April 30.

Quirke also explained why this earnings season may be the catalyst that Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) needs to change the narrative about the stock. Even after the recent rally, AMZN stock is down 30% from its all-time high. A solid print could be a catalyst that will break the tie between the bulls and the bears.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock is down over 8.6% as analysts lower their price targets over concern about OpenAI’s plans to acquire the AI company Windsurf. Chris Markoch explained why this could be a buying opportunity for investors looking to get back into technology stocks.

It seems like every week, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) announces another blockbuster deal. This week, Markoch explained why the company’s new partnership with Anduril and SpaceX could significantly increase Palantir’s recurring revenue.

Analysts are getting bullish about CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) and the stock is consolidating at key technical levels. Those are two reasons that Markoch highlighted in suggesting that CRWD stock could move higher heading into earnings.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

The market volatility in 2025 is reminding investors why they should pay attention to the stocks in Warren Buffett’s portfolio. That’s what Ryan Hasson did this week as he highlighted two Warren Buffett stocks that showcase Buffett’s timeless investing strategy.

RocketLab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) continues to be one of the most appealing space stocks. Hasson highlighted another new contract that is building momentum, and why the upcoming earnings report could add even more rocket fuel to the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was in the news this week because of its antitrust case. But Hasson reminded investors that there are other reasons to believe in the bull case for Alphabet that have nothing to do with its search business.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Gold continues to draw the attention of many investors. However, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli wanted investors to know that if you’re looking to buy basic materials stocks, there’s another metal that’s quietly making a bullish move.

Osorio-Mazilli also had his eye on the options market and pointed investors to two travel stocks that are seeing unusual options activity. This could give nimble investors an opportunity to cash in on stocks that the “smart money” believes are ready to make a bullish move.

Tariffs are the latest reason that investors have been selling Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM). However, Osorio-Mazilli explained why the company is shrugging off tariff concerns, which could be a reason that investors should follow the company’s lead.

Articles by Leo Miller

Leo Miller looked at the recent earnings report from ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML). The company is critical to the development of the most advanced chips, and it has a monopoly in that field. The stock sold off sharply after earnings as investors took aim at one particular metric. However, Miller explained why analysts are raising their price targets, which suggests larger upside for the stock.

Continuing in the chip sector, Miller explained why two little-known chip stocks have an opportunity to become the next NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) due to the potential for strong earnings growth and attractive valuations.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been one of the best-performing stocks due to its defensive qualities. However, the company is continuing to play offense and aspires to be a trillion-dollar stock by 2030. Miller explained why it may not be as crazy as it sounds.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Some investors may be frustrated by the uneven recovery in stocks following the tariff sell-off. Nathan Reiff explained why investors should pay attention to three fast-moving momentum stocks that still have catalysts that could provide momentum for a larger move higher if the current rally has legs.

The trade standoff is hitting the quantum computing industry. As Reiff explains, that’s caused shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) to slide. However, patient investors who understand the long-term opportunity in this sector may want to look at QBTS stock as it trades at a better value.

Buy the VOO and chill is a good investment strategy for many fund investors. But if you’re an investor looking for more specialized investment strategies around specific themes, Reiff highlighted three ETFs that launched this year and have the potential for strong returns.

