MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 - 04/18

Stocks were down in a shortened trading week. On Wednesday, NVIDIA reported that it would record a $5.5 billion charge related to tariffs. Then, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dampened immediate hopes for interest rate cuts. That means that tariff policy, and the accompanying uncertainty, remain front and center. That’s being reflected in corporate earnings, with some companies refraining from issuing forward guidance based on the unknowns surrounding tariffs.

Earnings season kicks into high gear next week with key reports coming from companies like Alphabet, Tesla, Procter & Gamble, and Caterpillar. Each of those companies will give investors a glimpse of the economy.

Articles by Jea Yu

Many investors are turning to consumer staples stocks because consumers will need their products no matter what’s happening in the economy. And as Jea Yu wrote this week, when those stocks come with big dividends, they become even more attractive. Yu highlighted two consumer staples stocks that may be flying under the radar of investors.

Yu also analyzed how Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) continues to attract customers by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) tools. However, Yu also noted that investors need to keep in mind the company’s pace of growth (which is slowing) as they make their investment decision.

And if Elon Musk didn’t have enough to worry about, Yu wrote about the explosive growth in China deliveries by XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV). The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker delivered over 98,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2025, a 331% year-over-year change.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the market’s biggest losers this week. However, as Thomas Hughes explained, some analysts are lowering their price targets. The consensus view is that NVDA stock could still climb 50%, which would put it at a new split-adjusted high.

If you needed another reason to stay invested—or even to hunt for bargains during this bout of market volatility—consider what members of the U.S. Congress are trading. That’s exactly what Hughes did, spotlighting the most active lawmakers and the stocks they’ve been buying.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) kicked off earnings season with a strong report, unsurprising to most market watchers. However, as Hughes points out, much of the good news may already be priced into JPM stock. As a result, investors seeking growth may need to weather some volatility before seeing meaningful upside.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock continues to be under pressure. But Sam Quirke put his technician hat on this week and explained why recent chart activity may give TSLA stock bullish momentum heading into its upcoming earnings.

Chip stocks were smacked this week, which weighed on the recent rally in Qualcomm Corp. (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock. However, Quirke explained that analysts are buying into the company’s diversification strategy and could move higher with a strong earnings report later this month.

Investors will be closely watching the earnings reports from many of the top technology stocks, including Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), which reports earnings in late April. Quirke gave investors three reasons to be bullish about Amazon stock.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Gold hit a record high this week, and many analysts are suggesting that now is an excellent time to invest in mining stocks. Chris Markoch picked up that theme this week and gave investors three gold mining stocks that have the opportunity to outperform the physical metal for the remainder of the year.

The recent market sell-off is reminding investors why they want a diversified portfolio of stocks. Markoch analyzed three dividend stocks that offer investors an opportunity at their current prices.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) was caught up in the broad sell-off in chip stocks this week. However, prior to that, MRVL stock was up more than 10% after the Trump administration announced a 90-day pause on tariffs. Markoch explained why AI infrastructure growth may be a bigger headwind than tariffs, but could also be a catalyst for the stock.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Investors know that stocks that lag the market today can give risk-tolerant investors the opportunity for big gains on a reversal. This week, Ryan Hasson looked at the two worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 and whether investors should look to capitalize on this laggard-to-leader strategy.

The big banks kicked off earnings season, and most of the reports were bullish. The solid earnings may provide support for financial stocks, which, as Hasson noted this week, are down for the year, but not as much as the broader market.

Hasson also continued to examine Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB). The stock is volatile, but this week, it outperformed the broader market after the company announced two major defense contracts that could eventually be worth billions of dollars. Hasson also highlighted a technical signal that can point to more upside.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Investors are watching basic materials stocks closely, as they are front and center in the current tariff negotiations. This week, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli looked at the recent volatility in United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) and why investors may want to capitalize on a stock that analysts believe may have double-digit upside.

The opportunity in steel stocks may be self-evident, but you may be surprised that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is up 16% in 2025 despite reports that it’s receiving interest from private equity firms. Osorio-Mazilli explained the current state of play and how investors may want to respond.

The current tariff uncertainty is changing the names of the best defensive stocks. But Osorio-Mazilli reminded investors that finding safe stocks during times of market volatility still comes down to fundamentals. That’s the case with the three defensive stocks that Osorio-Mazilli highlighted this week.

Articles by Leo Miller

Quantum computing stocks continue to be strong but volatile in 2025. This week, Leo Miller highlighted two quantum computing stocks that moved sharply higher after the companies were selected to participate in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI). However, as Miller explained, this opens the door for quantum technology, but the payoff may take years to pay off.

Normally, being associated with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is good for a company’s stock. That may be the case with Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), but Miller explained why investors will have to weigh the opportunity from AI against tariff volatility.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) has been in the news this week due to a high-profile court case. Litigation and stocks are usually a poor mix. However, Miller explained why META stock may be setting up for big gains even as analysts lower their price targets.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Recent market volatility reminds investors of the benefits of dividend stocks, particularly those with attractive dividend yields. This week, Nathan Reiff analyzed three high-yield dividend stocks that are trading off their highs, offering investors the potential for growth along with an attractive dividend.

Sticking with the value theme, Reiff looked at three undervalued stocks that have fallen sharply, but have catalysts that suggest they may be ready to make a sharp move higher.

Many investors appreciate the relative safety that can come from exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and when those ETFs deliver market-beating gains, all the better. That’s the case with three ETFs that Reiff pointed out. Each of these funds outperformed the broader market in April and may have more upside to come.

