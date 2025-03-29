MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 - 03/28

Markets got a double dose of bad news to close the week. First, the latest reading of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index confirmed that inflation will remain sticky for some time. Then, the University of Michigan Survey of Consumers showed further deterioration in consumer confidence.

This bad news comes ahead of next week’s deadline for the imposition of the Trump tariffs. Investors are still uncertain about what this means for corporate earnings, which means the market selloff may not be over yet, particularly since next Friday’s jobs report is not expected to provide further clarity for the markets.

For these reasons, many investors are staying on the sidelines, but it may soon be time to start bargain-hunting. Times like these can be when the biggest future gains are made. The MarketBeat analysts are here to point out the what and the why behind the opportunities that exist. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

Investors are increasingly attracted to gold. This week, Jea Yu provided an analysis of four gold mining stocks that give investors an indirect way to invest in physical gold without the risks associated with storage and liquidity. Because mining stocks tend to lag behind the growth in the spot price of gold, this is a good time to take a position.

After a dismal performance that took the energy out of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), Jea Yu explained why 2025 is shaping up to be a strong year for the company as demand for healthy energy drinks is helping Celsius grow market share which is finally being accounted for in the CELH stock price.

Yu also looked at Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) and its launch of Stratos, its first direct air capture (i.e. carbon capture) plant in the Permian Basin. This is the first of many carbon capture plants that Occidental plans to launch to meet its goal of becoming a Carbon Zero company.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

SNOW, OKTA, CRWD, WDAY, ZS: 5 Software Stocks Analysts Love

Whenever there is insider selling in a stock like NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA), it can cause a rush to sell the stock. This week, Thomas Hughes explained the reason for the recent insider selling and how the company’s projected revenue growth, in addition to stock buybacks and dividend payments, will offset any negative impact from insider selling.

Shares of NVIDIA competitor Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) continue to lag the market and the sector. But Hughes wrote how recent insider buys coupled with Ant Group's involvement have sparked discussions on a potential rebound for the stock.

Technology stocks remain under pressure on a macro level. However, recent analyst activity shows that software stocks are in favor. This week, Hughes explained why five software stocks are favored by analysts, suggesting strong growth potential.

Articles by Sam Quirke

The first three months of 2025 have seen many investors lowering their positions in overvalued technology stocks. But Sam Quirke hunted for bargains this week and pointed investors to three opportunities, starting with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN). The company is drawing favorable analyst sentiment as it ventures into new markets, and both fundamental and technical signals point to a recovery.

Then there’s Qualcomm Corp. (NASDAQ: QCOM). Quirke pointed to several reasons, including its focus on automation and AI and an attractive valuation as to why QCOM stock may be ready to bounce higher.

And don’t look now, but the bulls may be gaining control of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock, which is up about 30% after the recent 50% sell-off. Analysts are taking a long-term view that supports the bullish thesis for TSLA stock, including its continuous advancements in autonomous driving technology.

Articles by Chris Markoch

It seems like every week Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) is making news for a new contract or two. This week, Chris Markoch wrote about the surge in PLTR stock after the company announced significant deals with Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) and Anduril, enhancing its position in the defense and data analytics sectors.

Markoch also explained why shares of Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) rose even after a “failed” lunar landing. Analysts are playing the long game and, for now, are putting more weight on the company’s financial outlook, which continues to improve.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is entering the weight loss arena after entering into a licensing agreement with Gubra. Markoch explained why Gubra’s weight loss offering is distinctly different from current GLP-1 drug offerings, which partly explains why analysts are raising their price targets for ABBV stock.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock entered bear market territory this week. The recent sell-off is about more than sector rotation. However, Ryan Hasson explained why it may be time for risk-tolerant investors to begin to take a closer look at this high-risk, high-reward stock.

Space stocks have also come down to earth after going into orbit in 2024. However, Hasson analyzed the prospects of three space sector stocks and highlighted the pros and cons for investors to consider.

It may be hard to believe but utilities stocks are among the best-performing stocks in 2025. This week, Hasson highlighted two stocks and two funds with breakout potential for investors looking for exposure to the sector.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

The news just keeps getting better for Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI). This week, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli analyzed why options traders have decided to place $7.2 million in call options on SMCI stock and what it means for retail investors who have stayed on the sidelines.

Osorio-Mazilli also looked at SoftBank’s recent $6.5 billion purchase of chipmaker, Ampere Computing and explained why an increased appetite for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) could signal a broader recovery in the chip sector.

Cybersecurity stocks will continue to have a bullish outlook in 2025. This week, Osorio-Mazilli highlighted three of the top large-cap names in the sector and why each may have room to move higher.

Articles by Leo Miller

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) stock fell after a bottom line miss. And Leo Miller explained why despite the company’s innovative database solutions and expanding customer base, analysts are focused on cloudy guidance based on uncertainty surrounding the company’s AI initiatives.

Investors are mulling over Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) decision to develop its own in-house chips to train AI models. The move aligns with Meta’s broader strategy, and Miller explains why that could be bullish for META stock in the long term.

Advertising revenue can be bullish for companies, but as Miller reminded investors, it can also come with significant costs. This week, Miller highlighted two companies that are using the network effect and word-of-mouth, respectively, to generate significant growth without having to rely on advertising revenue.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

It’s been a big month for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) capped by the company’s breakthrough development in which it achieved quantum supremacy for the first time. However, Nathan Reiff explained why QBTS stock is under pressure due to comments from NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

Income-oriented investors are drawn to dividend ETFs, but it’s important to watch the fees, which can eat away at dividend growth. This week, Reiff pointed investors to three high-yield dividend ETFs with distinct strategies and low fees.

And for investors who are unsure how to play the current market volatility, Reiff analyzed three ETFs that track the volatility index (i.e., the VIX). Reiff explained the pros and cons of each and how they could fit into a portfolio.

Articles by Sarah Horvath

2025 hasn’t been a great year for alcohol stocks. But Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) recently made a bullish investment in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ). This week, Sarah Horvath explained why Berkshire made the move and what it may reveal about the company’s valuation and long-term prospects.

Horvath also highlighted four AI infrastructure stocks that give investors exposure to the long-term potential in the data center market. However, these companies are well-positioned to benefit from increasing AI adoption across various sectors.

And we close this week where we started. That is to remind you that stock market corrections frequently create opportunities. This week, Horvath pointed out four growth stocks that are now in oversold territory. With each stock having a bullish catalyst, these are stocks to consider as a long-term position.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.