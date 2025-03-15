MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/10 - 03/14

Stocks continued to be under pressure as investors navigated the uncertainty surrounding tariffs and growing concerns about a recession. The S&P 500 officially moved into correction territory, marked by a 10% pullback. On the one hand, this market downturn was overdue. On the other hand, it’s hard for investors to answer the question of how much downside risk still exists.

The Federal Reserve isn’t likely to provide much guidance next week. The Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged and will stick to previous statements that it will continue to be data-driven.

The issue is that the data is mixed. The rate of inflation appears to be easing, but there may be growing concerns about the job market. That uncertainty is driving investor sentiment right now and will likely keep downward pressure on stocks. However, history shows that investors who stay the course at times like this can be rewarded. And the MarketBeat analysts are here to point you to opportunities. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

Correction? Bear market? Crash? Investors have heard these words used to describe the current movement in stock prices. However, Jea Yu explained that these words have specific meanings and helped investors understand the technical signals that may determine the direction of the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ.

Insider buying is frequently a buying signal, but it depends on the reason for the buy. This week, Yu highlighted four reasons that help explain why Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) chief executive officer (CEO) Stephane Bancel recently bought $5 million of MRNA stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) is going private. However, current shareholders still have a decision to make. As Yu explained, Sycamore Partners is offering to buy out shareholders for $11.45 per share with an additional one-time payment of $3 per share. The question is if shareholders will accept the deal.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) is down more than the broader market in 2025, but analysts believe the sell-off is overdone. This week, Hughes outlined the catalysts that are likely to drive NVDA stock higher even if it falls further in the short term.

And if those catalysts are right, NVIDIA will have coattails for many nuclear energy stocks. Investors are still adjusting to the supply needs that will come from sources like data centers and hyperscalers. Hughes highlighted three nuclear energy stocks that investors could consider targeting.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) provided a rare bright spot in the recent tech sell-off. The stock of the memory chip maker jumped over 6% on cooler-than-expected inflation news. That got investors looking beyond the negative headlines and towards the long-term demand for Micron’s products that remain in place.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) was one of the best-performing stocks in 2025 until mid-February, when it gave up its gains and then some as investors became concerned about the company’s spotty record of profitability. However, Sam Quirke explained why one technical signal indicates that investors may be able to take advantage of an oversold IOT stock.

Speaking of oversold stocks, Quirke looked at Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock which is giving off oversold signals as well. However, Quirke pointed out that there are broader market concerns weighing on TSLA stock, so investors looking to get involved will have to consider that the stock may not have found a bottom yet.

Articles by Chris Markoch

As growth stocks continue to be under pressure, many investors are looking at ETFs. This week, Chris Markoch pointed investors to five ETFs for the second quarter that offer investors a chance at strong growth with low management fees.

A market correction can spark fear in investors. However, Markoch explained why panic is not your friend and gave investors specific moves to make to profit during times of market turmoil.

For risk-tolerant investors, one of those moves could be to look for stocks to buy while other investors are staying away. Markoch reminded investors they have to be selective while highlighting three stocks on the rise with catalysts to move them higher.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) is one of the most closely watched space stocks. But recently, RKLB stock has taken investors on a wicked round trip off its January highs. While it’s always tough to time the market, Hasson provided his analysis of why Rocket Lab stock could be forming a bottom, which could create an enticing entry point.

Investors seeking growth have turned to international stocks, but Brazilian fintech giant Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) has lagged. However, Hasson explains how its recent performance justifies analyst upgrades and why investors should take a closer look.

If RKLB and NU stocks are too speculative for your tastes with the market under pressure, Hasson made a case for defensive stocks. Specifically, Hasson gave investors specific picks for investing in gold, consumer staples stocks, and one of the best choices among dividend ETFs.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Intel Co. (NASDAQ: INTC) was one of the market winners this week. The stock climbed sharply after the announcement of a new CEO. However, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli made it clear that there are more reasons why INTC stock looks like a buy.

Earnings season is also stock buyback season. Osorio-Mazilli put the spotlight on three companies that have recently authorized new buyback programs and the reasons why management believes their respective stocks are trading at a discount.

Tariffs are in the headlines, but like anything else, tariffs produce winners and losers. This week, Osorio-Mazilli focused on one stock that will likely benefit from tariffs and one stock that investors should avoid.

Articles by Leo Miller

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is standing out among technology stocks with a slight gain in 2025. Leo Miller wrote about the company’s recent decision to double down on its commitment to its unprofitable business unit, Reality Labs, and why that commitment could be a make-or-break decision for the company.

Aside from stocks like META, it’s been a rough year for tech stocks. But in a stock picker’s market, investors look for best-in-class stocks. With that in mind, Miller pointed investors to three stocks that are rising above their sector.

Investors who prefer fundamental analysis are fans of companies with strong balance sheets. If that describes your investment style, you’ll appreciate Miller’s analysis of three stocks with iron-clad balance sheets that make them solid long-term investments.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Nathan Reiff explained why a trade war may make China stocks more attractive than they’ve ever been in years. Reiff analyzed two individual stocks and one ETF that are solid picks for investors looking to gain access to China.

With earnings season wrapping up, it’s a good time to look at the winners and losers. But more importantly, which winners are going to keep ascending? Reiff highlighted three Q1 earnings winners that have catalysts that could drive them even higher.

Gold just cracked $3,000 an ounce, but silver has been the better performer in 2025 and still has room to run. Investors interested in accessing thesilver marketwill want to read Reiff’s article on three silver stocks that are in a position to shine.

Articles by Sarah Horvath

As the market volatility continues, many investors are choosing to invest in ETFs to smooth out risks that may come from individual stocks, particularly in the tech sector. This week, Sarah Horvath highlighted four tech stock ETFs that just hit a key technical indicator that can make them attractive buys.

Knowing what the “smart money” is doing can make all the difference when choosing stocks that are ready to rise. Horvath had her eye on four stocks that institutions are pouring literally billions of dollars into, which suggests that they may be some of the best bets for the coming quarter.

And even though the rate of inflation may be slowing, the core numbers are still ahead of the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Building an inflation-protected portfolio is important, and Horvath gave investors sound strategies to help them do just that.

