MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 - 03/07

Stocks had another down week despite the February Jobs report coming in lighter than expected. The details of the report were generally bullish, with government jobs taking the biggest hit, as expected. It’s just another log on the fire of uncertainty that is torching stocks, and there’s no immediate catalyst to see a March rally.

Next week, investors will get the latest reading on inflation as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) are released before the market opens on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. If the numbers come in hot, stocks could fall even more.

Despite the volatility, this may be a time for long-term investors to find bargains. The MarketBeat team continues to watch the market for opportunities and will continue to point you to stocks that could be profitable during these times. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) delivered a solid earnings report this week, particularly strong same-store sales growth. But the stock dropped after the report, likely due to a slight miss in earnings per share (EPS) and soft guidance. Jea Yu explained why the best of the build-your-own-bowl (BYOB) companies may be lowballing their numbers and why investors may want to buy this dip.

Investors are starting to understand what the Trump administration tariffs mean for energy stocks. This week, Yu looked into the sector and came out with one Canadian and one U.S. energy stock for investors looking to play both sides of the tariff uncertainty.

Defense stocks have been sliding on concerns over budget cuts driven by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This week, Yu analyzed two of the biggest names in the defense sector and helped investors understand how budget cuts at the Department of Defense (DoD) could affect the respective stocks.

As investors continue to focus on NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA), Thomas Hughes reminded investors not to forget about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). The stock has been falling for the last 12 months, but Hughes explained why institutional buying and analyst sentiment suggest the stock is setting up for a strong rally.

The DevOps platform GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) has been trying to find direction early in 2025. The stock dropped after a solid earnings report. As Hughes explained, expectations were so high that a good report wasn’t good enough, but analyst sentiment and institutional ownership suggest the stock is set to recover.

Oil stocks are under pressure from lower oil prices. This week, Hughes revisited one of Warren Buffett’s new favorite stocks, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY). The stock price is drifting into Buffett’s buy zone. Given the company’s solid fundamentals, OXY stock looks like a Buy near its 52-week low.

Investors who have tried to learn a foreign language may give Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) positive reviews as a company. But what about DUOL stock? This week, Sam Quirke looked at the stock’s recent downturn after mixed earnings and explained why the underlying revenue strength may have gotten lost in translation.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has gone from market leader to market laggard. Quirke noted that the stock is down 20% from its December 2024 peak as investors cite slowing growth that doesn’t match the company’s premium valuation. Quirke explained why the company’s upcoming earnings report will either confirm analysts’ bullish outlook, which could move the stock 30% higher, or accelerate the selling pressure.

Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) is a tech stock that many investors may not be familiar with, even though it has been a strong performer since September 2024. However, this may be the time to learn about this under-the-radar AI stock. Quirke wrote that a drop of over 15% this week had pushed the ESTC stock price down to an attractive entry point.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is down more than 30% in 2025 as Elon Musk has become a lightning rod working against the stock. This week, Chris Markoch analyzed the Musk effect and other reasons why it may take some time before TSLA stock finds a bottom.

With so much uncertainty weighing on stocks, it’s important to maintain discipline and take a diversified outlook. This week, Markoch pointed investors to three stocks that are likely to move higher even as tariffs take effect.

As Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock continues to fall, investors could be looking at the stock round-tripping its January 2025 gains. However, the sell-off is continuing despite Palantir announcing three big wins, which could put a floor on the price for now.

Market sell-offs can be uncomfortable, but they can also create solid buying opportunities. This week, Ryan Hasson was laser-focused on oversold stocks, starting with the Magnificent Seven. Not surprisingly, these stocks, which have premium valuations, have been among the hardest hits. Hasson highlighted three Mag 7 stocks that are trading near a key technical support level, which could indicate a reversal is coming.

Hasson also looked at the fintech sector and pointed investors to two fintech stocks that are oversold despite strong earnings reports. The sector may be out of favor, but Hasson explained the catalysts that could push each stock higher.

Investors can’t seem to get enough of space stocks. But investors are starting to take a closer look at individual stocks amidst a broader market sell-off. That hasn’t been good for shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB). Hasson analyzed the reasons for the sell-off while also pointing out that analysts continue to be bullish on the company’s long-term outlook.

Stock buybacks can be a controversial topic, but this week, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli explained that they typically signal management's belief that the stock is undervalued and that repurchasing shares is an efficient use of capital. This week, Osorio-Mazilli pointed investors to three stocks that are solid buying opportunities based on recent massive buybacks.

As this earnings season winds down, NVIDIA continues to be the talk of the tech sector. However, Osorio-Mazilli suggested to investors that a better strategy may be to look at three stocks that are similar to NVIDIA but may provide strong gains with less volatility.

The recent surge in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) stock shows that the digital transformation of healthcare is well underway. If you missed the rally in HIMS stock, Osorio-Mazilli explained why investors might get a second chance with Clover Health Investments Inc. (NASDAQ: CLOV).

One of this week’s biggest stories came from Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR), which was scheduled to make its second lunar landing this week. Leo Miller explained the stock’s performance after last year’s successful lunar landing and what a successful landing could mean for the company’s long-term mission.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) made news last week by avoiding delisting. Miller analyzed the price action since that announcement and what that means for the stock's short- and long-term outlook.

Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY) has been one of the market’s strongest performers due to its market-leading position in the weight-loss category. However, the company delivered bullish news of another sort this week. Miller wrote about the company’s planned $27 billion investment in U.S. expansion in an effort to avoid the harmful effects of the Trump administration’s tariff program.

Diversification among different types of stocks (e.g., growth, value, and momentum) becomes popular in times of market volatility. This week, Nathan Reiff gave investors one growth, one value, and one momentum stock that will give them compelling options in early 2025.

Reiff also reminded investors that momentum stocks and high-yield dividend stocks aren’t always incompatible. This week, Reiff analyzed three high-yield dividend stocks with strong momentum due to near-term catalysts.

Fees are a key consideration for ETF investors, which is why many avoid actively managed ETFs. However, this week, Reiff highlighted three actively managed ETFs delivering returns that can allow investors to overlook their high fees.

With so many stocks trading at historically high valuations, savvy investors may want to look for stocks that offer a more reasonable price. This week, Sarah Horvath pointed investors to three S&P stocks that are trading at low P/E ratios compared to the S&P 500 and their respective sectors.

The announcement of a strategic Bitcoin reserve will keep Bitcoin and cryptocurrency top of mind for investors. If you’re looking for ways to invest in Bitcoin’s underlying blockchain technology without investing in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), Horvath offered up four blockchain stocks to consider.

Warren Buffett has been making a lot of moves this year. One of Buffett’s latest moves involves selling the entire position Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) held in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: VOO) while adding shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ). The move to sell VOO may be viewed as a move against the index fund’s lofty valuation, but the addition of DPZ is consistent with Buffett’s advice to bet on the American economy.

