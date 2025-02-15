MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/10 - 02/14

If you believe in the Efficient Market hypothesis, you had a good week. Despite a hotter-than-expected CPI print, a rise in credit card delinquencies, and the Trump administration’s announcement of 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, stocks were mostly higher this week, with new all-time highs within sight for every major index.

That would support the hypothesis that institutional investors have already factored rising inflation into stock prices. If so, the market seems to be pricing in tax cuts and lower interest rates later this year, which would argue that investors should still be in stocks.

Next week will be a short trading week as the markets will be closed for President’s Day on Monday. With much of the market-moving economic data for the month already in, the focus will shift to corporate earnings, which have presented a mixed picture. The MarketBeat analysts will stay on top of the stocks and stories moving the markets. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) dropped sharply despite a top and bottom-line beat in their quarterly earnings report. Jea Yu pointed out that investors were selling based on the company’s weak guidance. A closer look at the report shows four reasons investors should buy the dip in MRK stock.

Stocks tied to GLP-1 weight loss drugs, such as Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY), have been among the biggest market winners. This week, Yu spotlighted two emerging players in the weight loss industry that could make their stocks stronger short-term plays.

Tariffs continue to bring uncertainty into the minds of many traders and investors. However, Yu reminded investors that there are winners in every tariff war, as he pointed out six stocks that would benefit directly or indirectly from the Trump administration's tariff plans.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) delivered one of the most high-stakes earnings reports of the season. After last year’s reports of financial misconduct, investors were paying close attention to the company’s numbers and guidance. Thomas Hughes analyzed the report, which came in stronger than expected. But more importantly, analysts like the numbers, which could mean it's time to give SMCI a closer look.

Hughes also looked at the earnings report from Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU). As Hughes explained, investors are selling because analysts are lowering their price targets. But the new estimates are just a trimming of their growth projections, not a change to the bullish case for MU stock.

When is good news bad news? It's when you’re trading Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) stock. The company received an investment from BlackRock that will ensure the company can get its products built to scale. That's solid news for long-term investors, but swing traders may want to take a second look at the company’s books, which won’t reflect a profit for some time.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Sam Quirke had the chip sector on his mind as he analyzed the earnings reports from Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM).

Broadcom was one of the top stocks of 2024 but dropped like other chip stocks after the DeepSeek launch. But Quirke noted that the stock quickly reversed and explained why it may have plenty of upside ahead.

Qualcomm has been a laggard in the chip sector but has been rallying since December. Quirke delivered three reasons investors may want to look at this underperforming chip stock.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) is the latest conglomerate to announce plans to break itself into distinct business units. This week, Chris Markoch explained why just because the strategy was successful for GE (NYSE: GE) doesn’t necessarily mean it will be the same for HON shareholders.

Markoch also looked at three stocks that investors sold after the companies missed on earnings this quarter. However, as Markoch explained, this sell-first reaction can be a buying opportunity for investors who see the underlying strength of each company.

Elon Musk is making headlines more than ever lately. However, while others are focused on political issues, Markoch looked at how the "Musk effect" could be profitable for holders of these three stocks.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

The bullish argument for cybersecurity stocks comes down to the threat from artificial intelligence (AI). Simply put, more sophisticated threats require more sophisticated solutions. This week, Ryan Hasson pointed out three cybersecurity stocks that are rising and will lead the sector higher.

Hasson also looked at the strong performance of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS), which broke out of a downward spiral after a strong earnings report. After a 220% gain this year, Hasson noted that buying the stock of a company that operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and OEMs may be a case of being in the right place at the right time.

Hasson also analyzed the news that Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) received a major investment from hedge fund manager Bill Ackman. The investment offsets the company's mixed results in its recent earnings report and may turn sentiment in UBER stock bullish.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

MarketBeat analysts have been writing about Warren Buffett’s pattern of purchasing Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) stock when it reaches a certain price point. This week, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli wrote about Buffett’s recent purchase of OXY stock and why you may want to consider adding it to your portfolio.

Osorio-Mazilli also focused on stocks that look like potential winners in the tariff trade. In this case, he analyzed three construction stocks with fundamental tailwinds that may lead to more upside.

Many traders look for stocks with high short interest because of the opportunity they provide for a short squeeze. This week, Osorio-Mazilli highlighted three stocks with high short interest that could be setting up to squeeze short sellers.

Articles by Leo Miller

The DeepSeek launch was the latest blow to the chip sector. However, while many chip stocks have recovered, some are still lagging behind. This week, Leo Miller focused on three chip stocks trading significantly below their 52-week highs, which could offer patient investors significant upside.

Another stock that may be a buy-the-dip candidate is PayPal Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL). The payment processor’s stock continues to fall despite solid earnings. The concern is that the company’s growth plan will cause it to lose market share, but PayPal is banking on a profit strategy that may be a better path.

Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY) stock just won’t stop moving higher. However, this week, Miller pointed out that while many investors are focusing on the continued success of their weight loss drugs, the real story may be in a drug that’s still in the development stage.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

When you think about the future of money, there’s more than just cryptocurrency to consider. This week, Nathan Reiff compared some stocks in the financial technology (fintech) sector against some traditional finance stocks. And as you’ll see, when it comes to investors, it’s all about the trends.

Finally, speculative traders and investors love the risk and reward biotechnology stocks offer. This week, Reiff looked at two biotechnology stocks that are drawing the attention of analysts and could be poised for strong gains in 2025.

