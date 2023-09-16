MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 - 9/15

Markets continue to trade in a defined range, with the S&P 500 moving between support around 4330 and resistance at 4540. And despite the latest data showing inflation is increasing oil prices, equities are holding steady in that range.

Some analysts believe something has to change, but in which direction? The next clue may come when the Federal Reserve meets next week. The consensus is that the Fed will hold interest rates steady, but investors will hang on any word or phrase that hints at a hike later this year.

In the meantime, investors have to weigh how much significance to give to lagging (somewhat bullish) versus leading (mostly bearish) indicators. That's where MarketBeat can help. There are opportunities in every market. Our analysts genuinely love discovering those opportunities so you can build wealth regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. Here are some of our most popular articles this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

Investors continue to pile into artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. This week, Jea Yu made a case for six small-cap AI stocks for investors to consider. Small-cap stocks carry more risk but also give investors a chance for market-beating gains.

Investor money has been shifting into the energy sector in anticipation of the higher oil prices that we're now seeing. Enbridge, Inc. (NYSE: ENB) has been left out of the rally. But Yu explains why ENB stock may be a safe choice at its current price.

One of the week's big stories was the news that Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) will join the S&P 500 index on September 18, 2023. The announcement boosted ABNB stock by 7%, but is there still room to chase the stock higher? That's the question that Jea Yu helps you answer in his analysis of ABNB stock.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Our most popular articles give us an idea of subscriber sentiment. And it seems many MarketBeat subscribers are considering dividend stocks. This week, Thomas Hughes pointed investors to six Dividend Kings that offer some of the highest yields in this elite category of stocks.

Sticking with high-yield dividend stocks, Hughes analyzed three low-beta stocks offering high yields. Low-beta stocks tend to be less volatile, which may lead to muted gains in bull markets and less risk when the market moves to the downside.

And one market-moving earnings report came from Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL). The stock moved sharply lower despite a solid earnings report. However, when investors are looking for something spectacular, solid wasn't enough. But Hughes notes the overreaction to an otherwise solid report could be a chance for opportunistic investors to cash in.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is down 1.3% for the week and over 2% in the last month. The company's Launch Day did little to take the focus off concerns about slowing demand for the company's signature iPhones. Sam Quirke analyzed the situation and offered reasons why the dip in AAPL stock may be temporary.

Quirke also acknowledged why some investors may be reluctant to chase Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock higher after its 200% increase in 2023. If you fit into that category, Quirke offers up two electric vehicle (EV) stocks that investors can still get at a discount.

Investors also know that inflation is taking a bite out of many restaurant stocks. However, there are exceptions in every sector. Investors may want to consider one of the three fast food stocks that stand out in the sector.

Articles by Kate Stalter

This week, Kate Stalter had one stock pick each for growth and income investors. On the growth side, Stalter analyzed Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS). Analysts are bullish on the stock and give it an upside that's greater than 2023 darling Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ; NVDA).

For income-oriented investors, Stalter offers up Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) with its 4.12% dividend yield as an energy stock that offers investors plenty of upside at its current level. The company recently confirmed its commitment to increase shareholder value by announcing a dividend increase and a share buyback program.

Of course, there are two sides to the energy trade. This week, Stalter also helped investors understand how rising oil prices are affecting the airline industry. Several airlines lowered their earnings estimates this week, citing the effect of higher jet fuel prices.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Is it 2023, 2021, or even 2018? Investors might be confused because Ryan Hasson was writing about meme stocks and cannabis stocks. WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) is not part of the original meme stock club. However, price volume this week had investors dreaming of a short squeeze akin to GameStop, Inc. (NYSE: GME) in 2021. However, Hasson explains why the conditions surrounding WE stock are different from the GME squeeze in 2021.

And it's not 2018, but cannabis stocks are showing signs of growth after what has been a multi-year winter for the sector. Recent legislative advances are providing optimism that the industry may be able to clear two regulatory hurdles that have been holding the sector back. If the sector is ready to grow, Hasson gives investors three cannabis stocks to consider.

Staying grounded in 2023, Hasson analyzed two aerospace and defense stocks, outperforming the sector and the broader market.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Investing in China in 2023 is tricky; some investors simply avoid China stocks altogether. But as Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli points out, that's not true of all investors, including Ray Dalio. Dalio's former firm, Bridgewater Associates, recently made significant purchases of several Chinese stocks.

Osorio-Mazilli was also writing extensively on the weakening housing market. Specifically, he analyzed some critical real estate investment trusts that should be on investors' radars. One stock Osorio-Mazilli highlighted was Realty Income, Inc. (NYSE: O), which has several catalysts and a compelling dividend yield.

He continued the theme by providing three additional REITs with intriguing portfolios that are likely to buck the current downward trend in the sector.

Articles by MarketBeat Staff

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be great investments for many investors. But the largest of the ETFs, such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the largest ETF in terms of assets under management (AUM), is showing negative reverse flows for the year that is keeping a lid on gains. The MarketBeat staff points out three low-cost ETFs that are outperforming the SPY.

The last quarter has been rough on retail stocks. The consumer continues to spend, but they are increasingly sticking to staples, and retail theft is a problem without an easy solution. Dollar stores have not been immune to the correction, but the problems are not limited to a specific country or category. With that in mind, our staff explains why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) is well-positioned to thrive when the economy does turn around.

And you may be headed to the movies this week. But as our staff reminds you, there's no reason to buy AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) stock. Don't tell that to the dedicated AMC shareholders. They keep buying the stock. However, as the MarketBeat staff writes, this looks increasingly like a horror movie with a scary ending.

