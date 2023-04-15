MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 - 4/14

The market is ending the week on a sour note after rallying sharply for most of the week. The CPI and PPI readings for March came in cooler than expected making investors cautiously optimistic that the Fed may pause their campaign of interest rate hikes. However, a further decline in retail sales overshadowed positive earnings reports from the big banks. Overall, this appears to be a range-bound market and that is unlikely to change without a massive upside earnings surprise.

Next year will bring more economic reports with the headline likely to be information about housing starts on Tuesday. Investors will also be getting the first full week of earnings reports. Here are some of the most popular articles from this week for you to review over the long weekend.

Articles by Jea Yu

Jea Yu was looking at three stocks that may be flying under the radar of many investors but have bullish catalysts. WW International Inc. (NYSE: WW), otherwise known as Weight Watchers, finalized its acquisition of the telehealth weight loss platform Sequence Inc and the stock immediately jumped 25%. That rally has continued as the company received a bullish upgrade from Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). Yu was also looking at Comcast Co. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) which is up approximately 8% in 2023 as the company’s sum of all parts strategy is providing stable, consistent growth with an attractive valuation and a 3.08% dividend yield. For growth-oriented investors, Yu highlighted the double-digit growth being delivered by Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) as the company is evolving from being a maker of its signature clogs into a lifestyle brand that gives consumers products that are not easily replicated.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

If you’re an investor who has a speculative itch to scratch, Thomas Hughes has two names for you and both may surprise you. Hughes writes that the recent price movement in First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) stock suggests that the stock may have further to fall. However, analysts remain bullish and if the bank delivers positive earnings, FRC stock could be a risk worth taking. Another speculative stock is Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). The company guided to free cash flow profitability, but Hughes explains why that may not be enough to make the stock a buy. For investors looking for less risk, Hughes highlighted three stocks that insiders are selling and explains why, in each case, this likely has nothing to do with the stock’s performance.

Articles by Sam Quirke

After a disastrous 2022, the tech-heavy NASDAQ index is up approximately 28% in 2023. Sam Quirke wrote about two tech stocks that, although not part of the NASDAQ index have been among the star performers of this rally. Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) fell sharply this week, but the bullish trend that began in October 2022 is still in place. And Quirke explains why ORCL stock at over $100 is a share is more likely than the stock falling below $90. Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) stock is also up strongly since October 2022. In fact, at one point shares were up 120% from that low. SHOP stock continues to be in an uptrend, but Quirke highlights why the stock may not be the right pick for every investor. That’s not the case with Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG). The fast-food giant continues to be a favorite among analysts. And Quirke explains why technical signals suggest CMG stock is ready to break higher and perhaps over $2,000 a share.

Articles by Chris Markoch

All eyes will be on corporate earnings in the next few weeks. But as Chris Markoch points out, investors may have some clues as to who the winners may be. For example, analysts are expecting Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) to post year-over-year gains in both revenue and earnings. At a time when many companies are expected to show earnings weakness, this could be an indication of the company’s legitimacy as a defensive stock. Another defensive stock reporting earnings next week is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). As Markoch writes, investors will be looking to hear more about its lawsuit resolution as well as the status of it patent thicket for Stelara. And gold is having a strong showing in 2023. Markoch explains why and offers up two junior mining stocks that may be speculative options for risk-tolerant investors.

Articles by Kate Stalter

Investors looking for opportunities in this market can look at dividend stocks and perhaps stocks of companies that aren’t domiciled in the United States. Kate Stalter wrote two articles this week that gave investors several stocks to choose from. Healthcare remains one of the fastest growing sectors and Stalter gave readers three healthcare stocks that are headquarted in Europe, and recently increased their dividend payments. Stalter was also looking north of the border at two Canadian mid-cap oil and gas stocks that can help investors cash in on rising oil prices. Closer to home, Stalter was eyeing the rally in the chip sector and gave investors two under-the-radar stocks to consider which are showing strong chart action backed up by growing revenue and earnings.

Articles by Keala Miles

The fintech sector has had a rough go of it as it has exposure to the volatile tech sector and the financial services sector. But if you’re of the belief that tomorrow’s winners are often found among today’s beaten-down names, Keala Miles suggests you might want to include Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) on your watchlist. The stock just received an analyst upgrade and if GPN can hit the new price target, it will erase the losses the stock has sustained in the last 12 months. And while the opening weekend success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie may have investors thinking about a stock whose loyal followers remind some people of Donkey Kong, Miles notes that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNK) may be one to watch after climbing 25% in the last month and having its bullish rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).

Articles by MarketBeat Staff

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a practical option for many investors concerned about managing volatility. So far in 2023, that strategy is paying off as some ETFs have been strong performers. This can allow opportunistic investors to ride the hot hand, and the MarketBeat staff provides three low-cost stock ETFs that are off to a strong start in 2023. With oli stocks on the rise, the staff was also looking at three oil stocks that look like strong buys after bouncing off multi-month lows. And if you’re an investor that believes that yesterday’s underperformers may be tomorrow’s outperformers, our staff made the case for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC). The stock was the worst performing S&P stock of 2022. However, it still has a huge addressable market and while it still isn’t cheap at 18x earnings, it has the most attractive valuation it’s had since 2018.

