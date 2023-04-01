MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 - 3/31

The last day of the first quarter started with data that showed inflation is cooling down a little. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index came in just a tick lower than expected. Since this is one of the Federal Reserve’s preferred metrics, some investors may feel like this number signals an end to rate hikes, if not in May, then soon after. But right now, many eyes are still on the banking sector and how safe they are. And the answer to that is, we just don’t know. The bottom line is that investors should expect more of the same, which means it’s a stock picker’s market with opportunities available if you’re in the right stocks. The MarketBeat team is constantly looking for examples of stocks that can help your portfolio grow in this difficult market and show you why MarketBeat has the tools that make it a one-stop shop for investors. Here are some of the most popular articles the MarketBeat analysts delivered for you this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

With so much uncertainty in the markets, many investors are flocking to the relative safety of dividend stocks. A key factor for investors to consider is whether to buy before or after the stock goes ex-dividend. And as Jea Yu points out, the answer may depend on whether you’re viewing the stock as a trade or a long-term investment. Yu also helped address a common question among investors. How can you invest safetly in regional banks? The answer may be in one of the three ETFs that focus on this sector. Yu was also writing about Block Inc. (NASDAQ: SQ) stock which dropped sharply after getting in the crosshairs of the short-seller firm, Hindenburg Research. Yu correctly notes that the Hindenburg report leaves investors with more questions than answers and Yu helps investors see the big picture for SQ stock.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Analysts opinions aren’t perfect, but they do drive stock prices for better or worse. This week Thomas Hughes looked at a trio of high-yield dividend stocks that are enjoying bullish support from analysts. And as a specific example of that, Hughes explained why a strong earnings report combined with favorable analyst upgrades is making Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) a good breakout candidate after being rangebound for several quarters. With that said, it may surprise you that Hughes was also writing about three stocks that investors should consider after being downgraded by analysts. However, as Hughes notes, when a stock gets downgraded, it often brings a good stock down to a more buyable price target, which creates an opportunity for patient investors.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Sam Quirke had his eye on the tech sector this week. And looking at the price action in the NASDAQ, so were many investors. With that said, Quirke offered investors three tech stocks that look like good buying opportunities after steep pullbacks have put their respective stocks at more attractive levels. Quirke was also looking at another tech stock, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU). The stock has climbed over 60% since January and Quirke explains why the stock has another 20% upside for opportunistic investors. And the banking sector will be a focus of investors for some time to come. Quirke was looking at the sharp sell-off in Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW). The stock is down over 30% since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Investors are concerned about the firm’s exposure to higher interest rates. But Quirke points out that the concerns look to be overblown which makes SCHW stock a compelling buying opportunity.

Articles by Chris Markoch

One area of opportunity for investors in volatile markets is to look for cash-rich companies. Companies with a healthy cash position are positioned to capitalize on opportunities in good and bad economic times. This week Chris Markoch gave investors three cash-rich stocks to consider for their portfolio. Speaking of cash-rich companies may bring to mind Warren Buffett. And Markoch wrote about Buffett’s own stock, Berkshire-Hathaway and explained why it may be the most important Buffett stock an investor can own. The banking crisis is causing investors to perform their due diligence on the institutions that hold their money. With that in mind, Markoch was looking at SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) and showing investors why they shouldn’t be concerned about the company becoming “another SVB.”

Articles by Kate Stalter

Finding opportunities in volatile markets can mean looking in unconventional places. Kate Stalter had her eye in the obscure sector of financial software. Due to its specialized nature, financial software is always in demand. And Stalter gives investors three stocks that are giving off strong technical signals that say it’s time to buy. Stalter also had her eye on three of the most treasured words for income investors: undervalued dividend stocks. Stalter wrote about three stocks that fit this criteria and help investors navigate this market. Stalter also looked at the current opportunity with the polarizing Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META). The stock recently broke out of a flat base and with earnings expected to grow in the next two years, Stalter believes that the company is turning into a growth stock again.

Articles by MarketBeat Staff

Investors know they’re supposed to “buy low and sell high.” But as the MarketBeat staff wrote this week, some stocks that look undervalued are value traps - which means they have some underlying issue or issues that will stunt their growth. And in this article, the staff gives investors three stocks to avoid as possible value traps. On a more positive note, investors were looking at three oversold large-cap stocks that are showing signs of being ready to rebound. And for investors looking for the value that often exists in mid-cap stocks, the staff gave three mid cap stocks that analysts are forecasting will double in the next 12 months.

