MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 - 10/13

Stocks remained under pressure this week as the PPI and CPI both showed that the rate of inflation has stopped slowing. And with oil prices likely to remain at elevated levels, the economy may slow sharply in the next few months.

If nothing else, the recent inflation figures confirm to investors that the Fed will indeed keep interest rates higher for longer. That is starting a new flight to safety and reminds investors that now is a time to focus on quality stocks. Some of those may come from the big banks, which began reporting on Friday and cheered markets in early trading.

Next week, earnings season really gets going, and the MarketBeat team of analysts will be watching that, as well as the other stocks and stories that are moving the market. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

Dividend-paying stocks are good options for investors seeking relative security in a difficult market. This week, Jea Yu explains why investors may want to look at Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ). The company is affected by interest rates, but a recent dividend increase should go a long way to calming investor concerns.

Yu also notes that the gig economy is still alive and well. With some evidence of softening in the labor market, Yu explains why there may be an opportunity for investors in these two gig stocks that continue to lead the sector.

The middle of October means Halloween is coming fast, and the holidays are right behind it. That means it's time to look at seasonal stocks. And that means candy. Yu has three sweet stocks that could make sweet additions to investors' fourth-quarter shopping lists.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

One of the early earnings season winners is PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP). The company delivered a solid earnings report and raised its full-year guidance. Thomas Hughes has tracked PEP stock for MarketBeat investors for some time. In his latest article, he explains why the stock is in deep-value/high-yield territory for investors.

On the other end of the investing spectrum, Hughes was writing about the EV startup Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN). The stock is down sharply after announcing a $1.5 billion debt offering. However, Hughes gives investors five reasons to believe there could be more bullish upside for RIVN stock.

Using MarketBeat's Most Downgraded Stocks tool, Hughes was able to point investors to three solar stocks that are down sharply but still have the support of analysts who see many of these stocks posting triple-digit gains from their current levels.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Geopolitical events in the Middle East remind investors that defense stocks are more than cyclical ones. Nevertheless, this is still a time where quality matters. This week, Sam Quirke writes about three defense stocks that are among the best in class and poised for solid gains.

Quirke was also checking in on Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ: ARM), with the stock now having been publicly traded for about a month. Quirke notes that with the stock down nearly 25% from its post-IPO high, ARM stock may be just a victim of poor timing. Quirke explains what investors need to know about 2023's hottest IPO, as analysts are mixed but mostly bullish on ARM stock.

One stock that looks to be a better bet for investors is Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA). The gaming giant's stock has been trading sideways for much of the year but is up sharply. And, as Quirke explains, more bullish catalysts may be in store for EA stock heading into 2024.

Articles by Chris Markoch

The war between Israel and Hamas has been a jolt to crude oil prices. And that's good news for investors who are already in oil stocks. But if you're not, Chris Markoch wrote about three oil stocks that will be savvy buys with oil likely to head to $100 in the next few months.

Articles by Kate Stalter

Kate Stalter wrote about the link between the popularity of weight loss drugs and a possible shift away from snack foods. What would that mean for some popular consumer staples? As Stalter writes, it's too early to draw any conclusions, but she gives you a framework for making your own judgment.

Sticking with healthcare stocks, Stalter explained why the promising moving averages of three healthcare stocks should appeal to traders and investors who practice technical analysis as part of their buying and selling decisions.

Stalter was also writing about the current price of Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock. With the company's core products seeing lower sales, it's fair to ask, as Stalter does, if the stock is currently priced to perfection.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Ryan Hasson was also looking at healthcare stocks this week. What can we say? It's a fertile field for investors. In this case, Hasson analyzes three stocks that have been resilient in the face of the market sell-off and what that could mean for price movement in the months ahead.

Spoiler alert! One of the stocks in the article above is UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (NYSE: UNH). But the stock has a compelling case that Hasson felt needed its own article. You can read this article for a more in-depth analysis of UNH stock.

Hasson also wrote about the multinational commerce stock PDD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD), which many investors know better by its former name, Pinduoduo. Shares of the e-commerce platform show signs of a technical breakout pattern, and Hasson explains what investors need to know about the stock right now.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

The current market volatility is stirring the debate between growth and value investing. If you're in the value camp, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli recommends three stocks that give value investors a mix of high profits and low valuations that is an attractive combination for compounded growth over time.

Turning his attention to the electric vehicle (EV) market, Osorio-Mazilli explained why you could look at Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), but you may want to consider an explosive EV player that is nipping at Tesla's heels in terms of global sales but still enjoys relative anonymity in the sector.

One stock that has no problem with name recognition is Starbucks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBUX). Osorio-Mazilli explains why the company's eight-to-eighty brand appeal makes it an ideal choice for investors looking for quality stocks that have been oversold in the recent market volatility.

Articles by MarketBeat Staff

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) was a bright star among the companies at the front of the third quarter earnings season. The company beat on the top and bottom lines, and while it won't be confused for a high-growth stock, it continues to show why it's a solid choice for long-term investors looking for a strong total return.

The MarketBeat staff was also looking at the recent sell-off of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) stock. One of the shining stars in early 2023, CCL stock has dropped sharply with concerns over higher oil prices. Those concerns are only likely to increase in the short term. However, the staff offered three reasons patient investors may want to keep CCL stock on their watchlist.

Many investors are avoiding retail stocks; even an iconic brand like Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) hasn't been left out. However, the company's recent earnings report shows why the company is starting to recover. While it may not be a buy right now, the company and the stock's fitness level are improving.

