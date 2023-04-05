Markets
MKTX

MarketAxess Trades Down 10%

April 05, 2023 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX), operator of an electronic trading platform, are falling more than 10% Wednesday morning.

The company, however, today reported monthly volume statistics for March and First quarter, better than last year.

The company said it had a record total credit volume in March at $296.3 billion and a record total credit average daily volume at 13.7 billion in the first quarter.

In March, credit open trading penetration was 39% , up from 34% last year.

MKTX is at $349.25 currently. It has traded in the range of $217.44-$399.78 in the last 52 weeks.

