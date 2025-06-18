MarketAxess Rolls Out E-Trading for Indian Govt Bonds to Global FPIs

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX made a significant step by launching the first fully electronic trading workflow for Indian Government Bonds (IGBs) accessible to Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). This innovation enables global investors to trade IGBs seamlessly on the same platform that already offers access to 29 local currency bond markets.

By connecting directly with India’s Negotiated Dealing System — Order Matching (NDS-OM) platform through the Cleaning Corporation of India, MKTX is taking the trade experience to the next level, covering everything from pre-trade allocation to post-trade reporting.

In the past, trading of IGBs was associated with manual processes and regulatory challenges that discouraged foreign investors from participating. But today, with electronic execution, streamlined settlement and smooth straight-through processing, the barriers for global institutions to enter the market have been significantly reduced.

This strategic step reinforces MarketAxess’ position as a leader in the emerging markets (EM) bond arena. In the first quarter of 2025, MKTX reported 9% year-over-year growth in the trading volume of emerging markets. EM trading ADV increased to $3.9 billion in the same quarter, indicating 9% year-over-year growth. As now India is also included in its offerings, the trading volume could further boost.

As global investors are looking for high-yield, stable emerging markets, India’s debt market is emerging as a significant opportunity. MarketAxess’ innovative approach not only makes it easier to access this market but also highlights a larger trend toward the digital transformation of sovereign bond trading.

MKTX Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, MKTX shares have risen 14.3%, underperforming the industry’s growth of 28.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MKTX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MarketAxess currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

