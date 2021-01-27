Markets
MKTX

MarketAxess Q4 Profit Tops Estimates, Revenues Up 32%; Announces Increase In Dividend

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) reported fourth quarter net income per share of $1.91, compared to $1.32, a year ago. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.83, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenues increased 32.0% to $171.3 million, compared to $129.8 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $168.62 million, for the quarter.

The company's board declared a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.66 per share of common stock outstanding, to be paid on February 24, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MKTX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular