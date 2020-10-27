MarketAxess Q3 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) reported that its third-quarter net income rose to $67.8 million or $1.78 per share from $54.0 million or $1.42 per share in the third quarter of 2019. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income was $87.8 million, compared to $66.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 33%.

Total revenues for the third quarter increased 25% to $164.0 million from $131.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Analysts expected revenues of $161.42 million for the quarter.

The company declared a cash dividend of $0.60 per share, to be paid on November 25, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 11, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.