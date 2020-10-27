Markets
MKTX

MarketAxess Q3 Results Top Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) reported that its third-quarter net income rose to $67.8 million or $1.78 per share from $54.0 million or $1.42 per share in the third quarter of 2019. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income was $87.8 million, compared to $66.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 33%.

Total revenues for the third quarter increased 25% to $164.0 million from $131.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Analysts expected revenues of $161.42 million for the quarter.

The company declared a cash dividend of $0.60 per share, to be paid on November 25, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 11, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MKTX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular