MarketAxess Q3 Profit Rises, Tops Estimates; Declares Dividend

(RTTNews) - Electronic trading platform MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income increased 2 percent to $59 million from last year's $58 million.

Earnings per share were $1.58, up 4 percent from $1.52 a year ago.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. EBITDA was $94.3 million, up 6 percent, and EBITDA margin was 54.8 percent, in line with the prior year.

Revenues grew 6 percent to $172.1 million from last year's $162 million. Excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, revenues would have increased approximately 9 percent. Analysts estimated revenues of $172.52 million for the quarter.

Total trading average daily volume or ADV was $31.4 billion, up 32 percent.

Further, the ?Board declared $0.70 per share dividend.

Further for fiscal 2022, the company tightened its expense guidance and reduced capital expenditure guidance range.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.