MarketAxess Q3 Profit Rises, Tops Estimates; Declares Dividend

(RTTNews) - Electronic trading platform MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income increased 2 percent to $59 million from last year's $58 million.

Earnings per share were $1.58, up 4 percent from $1.52 a year ago.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. EBITDA was $94.3 million, up 6 percent, and EBITDA margin was 54.8 percent, in line with the prior year.

Revenues grew 6 percent to $172.1 million from last year's $162 million. Excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, revenues would have increased approximately 9 percent. Analysts estimated revenues of $172.52 million for the quarter.

Total trading average daily volume or ADV was $31.4 billion, up 32 percent.

Further, the ?Board declared $0.70 per share dividend.

Further for fiscal 2022, the company tightened its expense guidance and reduced capital expenditure guidance range.

