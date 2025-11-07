MarketAxess Q3 Earnings Beat on Strong Emerging Markets Volumes

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX reported third-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.84, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.9%. However, the bottom line decreased from $1.90 per share a year ago.

Total revenues increased 1% year over year to $208.8 million. The top line also beat the consensus mark by 1.2%.

The third-quarter results were driven by improving U.S. high-yield trading volumes, and emerging markets and Eurobonds commission revenues. Higher service revenues added to the upside. Geographic expansion and product diversification drove the average daily volume (ADV) of emerging markets and Eurobonds. However, the upside was partly offset by an elevated expense level.

MarketAxess’ Quarterly Operational Update

Commission revenues of $180.2 million decreased from $180.4 million in the prior-year quarter, but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. Information services revenues were $13.8 million, which improved 6% year over year. The figure beat the consensus mark by 2.7%. Post-trade services revenues increased 9% year over year to $11.3 million, while technology services revenues jumped 20% year over year to $3.6 million.

Total expenses increased 3% year over year to $123.2 million due to higher employee compensation and benefits, technology and communication, G&A expenses and professional and consulting fees. The metric was lower than our estimate of $126.4 million.

MarketAxess’ net income of $68.3 million decreased 4% year over year but beat our estimate of $62.3 million. The net income margin deteriorated 190 basis points year over year to 32.7%.

MarketAxess’ Trading Volumes

The high-grade trading volume of MarketAxess was $419.7 billion in the third quarter, which fell 7% year over year and also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7%. The ADV of the same product category decreased 7% year over year to $6.6 billion and missed the consensus mark by 3.3%.

High-yield trading volume increased 5% year over year to $86.2 billion, while ADV also rose 5% year over year to $1.7 billion. Other credit trading volume of $40.3 billion rose 7% year over year, whereas ADV for the same product category grew 3% year over year to $631 million.

Trading volume and ADV of emerging markets rose 14% and 14% on a year-over-year basis to $243.4 billion and $3.8 billion, respectively. The Eurobonds’ trading volume and ADV improved 7% and 7% on a year-over-year basis.

The total credit trading volume of $932.4 billion grew 3% year over year. Total credit ADV rose 3% to $14.5 billion but missed the consensus mark by 1.3%. Total rates’ trading volume and ADV of this product category declined 8% each, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

MarketAxess’ Balance Sheet (As of Sept. 30, 2025)

MarketAxess exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $473.3 million, which decreased from $544.5 million at 2024-end. Total assets of $2 billion increased from $1.8 billion at 2024-end.

The company had no outstanding borrowings under its credit facility at the third-quarter end. Total stockholders’ equity of $1.4 billion declined marginally from the Dec. 31, 2024, level.

MarketAxess’ Cash Flows

MarketAxess generated $90.2 million of net cash from operations in the third quarter, which declined from the prior-year figure of $95.1 million. Free cash flow advanced to $111.8 million from $86.3 million a year ago.

MarketAxess’ Capital Deployment Update

MarketAxess bought back shares worth $45.3 million in the quarter under review, and till October 2025, it bought back a total of shares worth $120 million from year-end. A leftover capacity of $105 million remained under the company’s authorized repurchase program as of Oct. 31, 2025. MKTX also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 76 cents per share.

MarketAxess’ 2025 Outlook

Earlier service revenues, which comprise Information Services, Post-Trade Services and Technology Services, were anticipated to witness mid-single-digit growth. Total expenses were earlier estimated to be between $505 million and $525 million for 2025. Capital expenditure was earlier projected to be between $65 million and $70 million, while the adjusted effective tax rate was expected to lie between 26% and 27%.

