Markets
MKTX

MarketAxess Q1 Profit Declines, But Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Electronic trading platform MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income declined to $64.77 million or $1.71 per share from $80.46 million or $2.11 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter decreased 13 percent to $186.06 million from $195.46 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $187.10 million for the quarter.

The Company's board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend to $0.70 per share of common stock outstanding, to be paid on May 18, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 4, 2022.

The Company also reconfirms its full-year 2022 effective tax rate guidance range of 24.0% to 26.0%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MKTX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular