MarketAxess Q1 Profit And Revenues Rise, Beat Markets - Quick Facts

April 26, 2023 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Electronic trading platform MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income increased 14 percent to $73.6 million from last year's $65 million.

Earnings per share grew 15 percent to $1.96 from $1.71 a year ago.

Total revenues were $203.2 million, up 9 percent from last year's $186 million. Revenues went up 11 percent excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter on revenues of $200.36 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

