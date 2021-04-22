MarketAxess Q1 Adj. Profit Rises; Revenues Up 16% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) reported first quarter earnings per share of $2.11, up 8% from $1.96, last year. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.13, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenues were $195.5 million, up 16% from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $194.04 million, for the quarter. Commission revenue increased 12.7% to $175.8 million.

The company's board declared a quarterly cash dividend to $0.66 per share of common stock outstanding, to be paid on May 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2021.

