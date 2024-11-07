MarketAxess price target raised to $335 from $330 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on MarketAxess (MKTX) to $335 from $330 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the earnings report.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MKTX:
- MarketAxess price target raised to $289 from $268 at Barclays
- MarketAxess Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 2024
- MarketAxess Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
- MarketAxess reports Q3 EPS $1.90, consensus $1.85
- MarketAxess announces October volume statistics
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.