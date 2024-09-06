MarketAxess (MKTX) Surges 6.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

MarketAxess (MKTX) shares rallied 6.7% in the last trading session to close at $258.02. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.5% gain over the past four weeks.

This marks the second consecutive day of MarketAxess’ price increases. Increased optimism over growing trading volume is driving the company’s stock price higher. Yesterday, it reported robust trading volume growth for August, with strong contributions from municipal and U.S. high-grade credit. In August, MKTX reached a record $988 million in portfolio trading average daily volume.

MarketAxess is planning to roll out the X-Pro platform later this month for the global client base. This is expected to enable it seize more business opportunities and grow its market presence in the coming days.

This operator of bond trading platforms is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.64 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%. Revenues are expected to be $195.21 million, up 13.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For MarketAxess, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MKTX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

MarketAxess is part of the Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry. Nasdaq (NDAQ), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.1% lower at $73.40. NDAQ has returned 10% in the past month.

Nasdaq's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.4% over the past month to $0.68. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -4.2%. Nasdaq currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

