MarketAxess (MKTX) Q3 Earnings Top on Credit Trading Volume

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.58, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6%. The bottom line improved nearly 4% year over year.

Total revenues of $172.1 million rose 6% year over year in the quarter under review but fell short of the consensus mark by a whisker.

Solid growth in trading volumes across all product categories of MarketAxess, ranging from U.S. high-grade to other credit and rates products, fetched higher commission revenues that contributed to the quarterly results. However, escalating operating costs partially offset the upside.

Quarterly Operational Update

Active clients of MarketAxess totaled 1,972 in the third quarter, which increased 7% year over year. Active international clients attained a record figure of 993 in the quarter under review. The figure advanced 6% year over year.

Commission revenues of $153.2 million climbed 7.2% year over year. All other revenues comprising information services, post-trade services and other dipped 1.7% year over year to $18.9 million.

MarketAxess’ U.S. high-grade trading volume came in at $327.9 billion, which grew 18% year over year in the third quarter. Rising by the same year-over-year percentage as that of the trading volume, average daily volume (ADV) of the same product category came in at $5.1 billion. The figure fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.2 billion.

Other credit trading volume of $24.2 billion increased more than four-fold year over year. ADV of the same product also increased more than four-fold year over year in the quarter under review.

The emerging markets' trading volume and ADV improved 7.7% each on a year-over-year basis. The rates trading volume and ADV surged 40.9%, respectively, year over year in the quarter under review.

Total expenses increased 8.8% year over year to $95.8 million, mainly due to elevated employee compensation and benefits, and technology and communication expenses.

Operating income of $76 million advanced 3% year over year in the third quarter.

Balance Sheet (as of Sep 30, 2022)

MarketAxess exited the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $352 million, which plunged 35.2% from the 2021-end level.

Total assets of $1.6 billion increased 1.9% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2021.

Total stockholders’ equity of $1 billion slipped 2.2% from the level at 2021 end.

Cash Flows

MarketAxess generated cash from operations of $85.1 million in the third quarter, which surged 35.5% year over year.

Free cash flows were recorded at nearly $70 million, tumbling 33.4% year over year.

Dividend Update

Management approved a quarterly cash dividend of 70 cents per share, which will be paid out on Nov 16, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Nov 2.

2022 Guidance

Management altered the 2022 outlook for expenses, considering the progression of operating expenses and the effect of foreign currency volatilities on a year-to-date basis. Simultaneously, the guidance for capital expenditures was also updated, while the same for the effective tax rate was flat.

Expenses for the year are now predicted within $390-$398 million compared with the prior outlook of $385-$415 million. The midpoint of the adjusted forecast indicates an increase of 9% from the 2021 level.

Capital expenditures are expected between $48 million and $52 million, down from the earlier guidance of $58-$62 million.

The effective tax rate is likely to stay at the upper end of the earlier-projected 24-26.0% range.

Zacks Rank

Other Finance Sector Releases

Of the Finance sector players that have reported third-quarter results so far, the bottom-line results of Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK, U.S. Bancorp USB and Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

BNY Mellon’s third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. The bottom line represents a rise of 11% from the prior-year quarter’s number. Total revenues grew 6% year over year to $4.28 billion. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.18 billion. BK’s net interest revenues, on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis, were $929 million, up 44.3% year over year.

U.S. Bancorp reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share (excluding merger and integration-related charges) of $1.18, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.17 per share. In the prior-year quarter, USB reported earnings of $1.30 per share. Total net revenues were $6.30 billion, up 7.4% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.28 billion. Average earning assets of USB climbed 7.6% year over year.

Nasdaq reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 68 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents by 4.6%. The bottom line improved 15% year over year. Revenues of $890 million increased 6% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%. NDAQ’s annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 8% year over year. Annualized SaaS revenues increased 13% and represented 35% of ARR.



