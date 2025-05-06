MarketAxess (MKTX) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect MarketAxess (MKTX) to post quarterly earnings of $1.82 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 5.2%. Revenues are expected to be $210.63 million, up 0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some MarketAxess metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Information services' will reach $12.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Commissions' should arrive at $185.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Post-trade services' to reach $11.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

Analysts expect 'Total commission revenue- Total variable transaction fees- Rates' to come in at $6.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million - Credit' of $143.75. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $154.15.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Daily Volume - Total' should come in at $40.74 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $32.63 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Daily Volume - Total credit trading' reaching $16.04 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.98 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Daily Volume - Total rates trading' will likely reach $24.70 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.65 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million - Rates' will reach $4.43. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.79.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Daily Volume - Total credit trading - Emerging markets' at $4.03 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Daily Volume - Total credit trading - High-grade' will reach $7.55 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Daily Volume - Total credit trading - Eurobonds' stands at $2.38 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for MarketAxess here>>>



Shares of MarketAxess have demonstrated returns of +9.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MKTX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.