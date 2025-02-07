MarketAxess Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $257.0, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $225.00. A decline of 5.86% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of MarketAxess Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $225.00 $251.00 Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Buy $305.00 $330.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $251.00 $255.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $256.00 $260.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $240.00 $265.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $255.00 $276.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $260.00 $289.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $264.00 $258.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MarketAxess Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MarketAxess Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of MarketAxess Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MarketAxess Holdings analyst ratings.

Delving into MarketAxess Holdings's Background

Founded in 2000, MarketAxess is a leading electronic fixed-income trading platform that connects broker/dealers and institutional investors. The company is primarily focused on credit based fixed income securities with its main trading products being US investment-grade and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. Recently the company has expanded more aggressively into Treasuries and municipal bonds with the acquisitions of LiquidityEdge and MuniBrokers in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The company also provides pre and post-trade services with its acquisition of Regulatory Reporting Hub from Deutsche Borse Group in 2020 adding to its product offerings.

MarketAxess Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MarketAxess Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.98% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MarketAxess Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MarketAxess Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.27%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: MarketAxess Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MKTX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MKTX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.