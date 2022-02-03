MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.70

The board of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 23rd of February to US$0.70. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.8%, which is below the industry average.

MarketAxess Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, MarketAxess Holdings was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 8.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGS:MKTX Historic Dividend February 3rd 2022

MarketAxess Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.36 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$2.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 23% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see MarketAxess Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 15% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like MarketAxess Holdings' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that MarketAxess Holdings is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 10 analysts we track are forecasting for MarketAxess Holdings for free with public analyst estimates for the company. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

