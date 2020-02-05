Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $347.08, changing hands as low as $335.91 per share. Marketaxess Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MKTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MKTX's low point in its 52 week range is $216.1055 per share, with $421.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $341.85. The MKTX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

