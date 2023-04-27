MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Declares $0.72 Dividend

MarketAxess Holdings said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.72 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $310.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.71%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 1.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1170 funds or institutions reporting positions in MarketAxess Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKTX is 0.29%, an increase of 29.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 43,150K shares. The put/call ratio of MKTX is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.01% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MarketAxess Holdings is 360.26. The forecasts range from a low of 290.88 to a high of $435.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.01% from its latest reported closing price of 310.54.

The projected annual revenue for MarketAxess Holdings is 816MM, an increase of 10.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,071K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,052K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 21.52% over the last quarter.

Guardcap Asset Management holds 1,903K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,955K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 13.04% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,427K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,420K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 27.37% over the last quarter.

Ownership Capital B.V. holds 1,241K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306K shares, representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,189K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 10.32% over the last quarter.

MarketAxess Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,800 firms, including the world's leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess' patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess' award-winning Open Trading™ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services.

