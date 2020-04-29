Markets
MKTX

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Reveals Increase In Q1 Bottom Line

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $74.82 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $52.52 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.7% to $168.98 million from $124.49 million last year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $74.82 Mln. vs. $52.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.96 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q1): $168.98 Mln vs. $124.49 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MKTX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular