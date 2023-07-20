MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Reveals Drop In Q2 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $59.86 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $66.92 million, or $1.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $179.85 million from $182.23 million last year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $59.86 Mln. vs. $66.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.59 vs. $1.78 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.57 -Revenue (Q2): $179.85 Mln vs. $182.23 Mln last year.

