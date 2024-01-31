MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Reveals Advance In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $69.63 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $59.23 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $197.25 million from $177.90 million last year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $69.63 Mln. vs. $59.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.84 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.73 -Revenue (Q4): $197.25 Mln vs. $177.90 Mln last year.

