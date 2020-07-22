MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Q2 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $83.85 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $48.11 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 47.3% to $184.80 million from $125.49 million last year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $83.85 Mln. vs. $48.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.20 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.12 -Revenue (Q2): $184.80 Mln vs. $125.49 Mln last year.

