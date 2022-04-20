MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Q1 Income Declines, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $64.77 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $80.46 million, or $2.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $186.06 million from $195.46 million last year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $64.77 Mln. vs. $80.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.71 vs. $2.11 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.69 -Revenue (Q1): $186.06 Mln vs. $195.46 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.