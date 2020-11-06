MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Dividends
MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MKTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MKTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $581.17, the dividend yield is .41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MKTX was $581.17, representing a -0.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $585.18 and a 110.95% increase over the 52 week low of $275.50.

MKTX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). MKTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.26. Zacks Investment Research reports MKTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 42.56%, compared to an industry average of 14.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MKTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MKTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MKTX as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)
  • Reality Shares ETF Trust (LEAD)
  • SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF)
  • Reality Shares ETF Trust (DFND).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LEAD with an increase of 15.13% over the last 100 days. IAI has the highest percent weighting of MKTX at 5.83%.

